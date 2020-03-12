Memorable Match: Watford 0-3 Leicester City - Revenge for Knockaert as Foxes defeat Watford

Leicester City travel to Vicarage Road this weekend to face a Watford side managed by former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson.

After an emphatic 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, Leicester will be looking to put in a similar performance and pick up another three points in their quest to maintain a top four spot in the Premier League.

Only seven years ago, both of these sides occupied the Championship and were battling for promotion. This was the first time that the Foxes visited Vicarage Road since losing the Play-Off Semi Final in heart-breaking fashion.

Leicester score bizarre opener

Leicester City opened the scoring in the tenth minute. The ball was played back to Watford goalkeeper, Manuel Almunia, who attempted what seemed to be a routine first time clearance.

However, after Chris Wood applied pressure and the former Arsenal man smashed the ball straight into the face of the Foxes striker and it rebounded into the empty net.

Wood wheeled away in celebration in front of the home fans once he had regained his bearings.

Domination from the away side

Nigel Pearson’s side controlled the game and had chances to add another. Lloyd Dyer had the ball in the back of the net but his goal was disallowed for offside. Polish defender, Marcin Wasilewski also missed a great chance to double the lead.

However, Leicester did eventually grab a second. After a powerful drive down the left-hand side, Jeffrey Schlupp picked out Anthony Knockaert in the box and he rifled the ball into the net from six yards out.

This was seen as revenge for Knockaert after he missed a crucial penalty in the Play-Off Semi Final a year earlier. The Frenchman was given a hostile reception from the Hornets fans and this goal silenced the home crowd.

Three points sealed

The win was confirmed for Leicester as substitute Gary Taylor-Fletcher slid through Dyer with four minutes remaining. The speedy left winger broke free from the defence and finished, despite a touch from Almunia.

After a convincing victory, the Foxes claimed their third win in a row and their tenth win of the Championship season.