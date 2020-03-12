The Warm Down: Liverpool left to rue missed chances as Atletico knock out reigning UCL champions

As far as football matches go, that game was right up there as one of the more bizarre you will see.

When referee Danny Makkelie blew his whistle on 90 minutes, everyone inside Anfield was left in bemusement as to how the Reds were only one goal up. To say Jürgen Klopp’s side dominated proceedings would be an understatement.

On the night, Liverpool had 34 shots and created 28 ‘big chances’ while also having 71% possession.

It wouldn’t be a Champions League game at Anfield without a twist and unlike usual, it was the away side who stole the headlines under the lights on Merseyside.

Marcos Llorente capitalised on a horrendous error from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrián to give his side the all-important away goal three minutes after Roberto Firmino scored to give the Reds the lead in extra time.

The ex-Real Madrid man doubled his and Atléti’s tally on the night just before the break to all but knockout the holders.

To add insult to injury, ex-Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata scored the visitors third on 120minutes to not just win on the night but inflict Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in European competition since 2014.

How did Liverpool not win in 90minutes?

Embed from Getty Images

The World Champions blew chance after chance in normal time as the ever so prolific Liverpool front line were not able to perform to their usual standard in front of goal.

Sadio Mané must have watched his acrobatic effort against Spartak Moscow in 2018/19 before the match as he decided that would be his approach again tonight. The Senegalese winger had two big chances in the game and on both occasions, he attempted a Peter Crouch- esque finish at the Kop end, both flying over the bar.

Mohamed Salah had multiple half chances in the game, cutting off the right and attempting to curl an effort into the top left-hand corner but none of his shots came close.

Just after the hour mark, Andy Robertson saw his header cannon off the bar and at that moment many were left wondering if it was not meant to be.

Jan Oblak was quite good…

Embed from Getty Images

Oblak produced one of the best goalkeeping performances at Anfield in many years as he pulled off world class save after world class save to increase his legend status at Atléti.

The Slovenian shot-stopper was in inspired form for the entire game and was easily Man of the Match despite Llorente’s brace on the night.

Without Oblak’s cat-like reflexes, there was no way Atléti would have walked out of Anfield with a spot in the next round.

Simeone was full of praise for his goalkeeper as he said, "He saves games for us. Messi wins games for you up front and in goal people can win games for you as well. Oblak does that…Our fans will remember this and his performance for a long time."

In the other net, Adrián did not have quite as good a night as his counterpart. His error was the turning point in the tie, and you could argue that of the visitors three goals, none of them would have happened on Alisson’s watch.

In European competition it is the fine margins which separates the best and tonight, it was the difference in class of the two goalkeepers which was very apparent.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Liverpool's goalkeepers have made more errors (3) leading to goals in the Champions League than any other team's keepers.

Doesn’t make for pretty reading for Liverpool fans…