The Excellence of Myers: Chelsea Development Squad are crowned PL2 champions

The Chelsea Development squad have been crowned PL2 champions with four games to spare after the Premier League confirmed the league would be determined by a points-per-game basis.

Between the academy managers, the shareholders and the Premier League committee, it was agreed that the final standings would be decided on points-per-game basis.

This approach has been activated across various competitions around the world seeing Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side crowned Women's Super League champions.

Andy Myers led the young Blues to a fantastic unbeaten PL2 campaign having beaten Everton 1-0 at the start of March in what would be their final game.

Promotions throughout the ranks

Chelsea are globally renowned for their development of young and aspiring footballers; players such as John Terry, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Graeme Le Saux and Frank Sinclair have all featured at various levels in the Blues academy, before going on to have illustrious careers.

Following Joe Edwards’ appointment as a first-team coach, whom is now working alongside Frank Lampard and Jody Morris, Myers was promoted from the Chelsea Under-18s manager position following another successful campaign.

The proof is in the pudding. Over the years, the Blues have rewarded the hard work and development of both players and coaches; Myers, Morris and Edwards all of which are prime examples.

This, therefore, offers a stronger link between the first team and academy; a common talking point and headline this season.

Much like Blues star Mason Mount, Myers spent a season in the Eredivisie as the Vitesse Arnhem assistant manager winning the Dutch Cup.

Having now added the PL2 trophy to his already impressive cabinet, Myers will be looking to further his career on the managerial stage.

Eddie Newton, a former Chelsea great and coach, has spearheaded managerial success for BAME managers winning the Turkish Cup with Trabzonspor. Myers may find himself scratching for greater opportunities; whether that be filling the void left in the first-team coaching staff by Newton, looking across the Premier League, EFL or even looking abroad.

Myers has proven he is a winner, but more importantly that he deserves a breakthrough.

An unbeaten campaign

The Young Blues began their golden PL2 campaign winning 1-0 away over Derby County thanks to a goal from Marcel Lavinier. A win over the Rams kickstarted an incredible campaign which would see Myers and his side bookmark themselves in youth football and Chelsea history.

A game which will stand out as arguably the most decisive of the PL2 season for Myers’ side is the 2-2 draw to Leicester City. If the Foxes had burst the Blues’ bubble, the trophy could have been travelling up the M1.

Faustino Anjorin, a man who was in red-hot form in front of goal, fired the Blues in front before Chelsea soon doubled their lead in the 60th minute.

Myers’ side were moments away from well and truly extending their lead at the top before the Foxes’ Tyrese Shade pulled one back. Heartbreak. In the dying seconds of the clash, Darnell Johnson equalised for Leicester.

Anjorin led the Blues' goal scorers tally from the beating heart of midfield with seven goals in 14 games. The 18-year-old was granted a Premier League debut under Lampard against Everton at Stamford Bridge. Anjorin is held in the highest regard at Cobham Training Ground, often featuring in first-team training.

