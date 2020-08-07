Five players that have played for both Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Ahead of tomorrow night's clash between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Chelsea Vavel takes a look back at some the players that played for both sides.

With Bayern 3-0 up on aggregate after the first leg, it'll take a miracle from some of Chelsea's best players to even get a sniff of going through to the quarter-finals.

Both sides have had some of the greatest to ever play the game pull on their respective shirts - some have certainly been more successful than others - but who has played for both the Blues and Bavarians during their careers?

Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben arrived at Chelsea in 2004, having played in his native Eredivisie for the past four seasons. Signed from PSV for £12.1 million, Robben was the great player that Chelsea thought he could be.

Making 106 appearances over three seasons, the Dutchman netted seven goals in his first season with the Blues, even after being injured until November following a broken metatarsal in his right foot.

Shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, Robben proved crucial for Chelsea's back-to-back title victories in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, with his final appearance coming in Chelsea's victory in the 2007 FA Cup Final where he was subbed on at halftime to replace Joe Cole.

However, it was in 2009 when Robben really proved to be a star player. Robben signed for Bayern Munich for €25 million from Real Madrid, and the Dutchman immediately made an impact, winning Footballer of the Year in his first Bundesliga season, notching 23 goals in 37 appearances.

He would suffer heartbreak against his former side in the 2011/12 Champions League Final against Chelsea when his penalty was saved by Petr Cech which would've likely given Bayern the victory. Instead, he watched on as his former club lifted the trophy for the first time.

Redemption would be his, however, when the following year, he scored the winning goal towards injury time against Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the UCL Final, winning his only Champions League medal.

Robben would eventually retire in 2019, having won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich - eight in total. However, he would make his announcement to return to FC Groningen - the club he started his career with - to help the club with financial setbacks bought on by Covid-19.

Michael Ballack

German international Michael Ballack moved to Bayern Munich in a €12.9 million move from Real Madrid and won three Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles with the German giants. Accusations of 'saving energy' during big games as well as criticism of 'choking' during important moments eventually led to a free transfer to Chelsea for Ballack in 2006.

At the Blues, Ballack's apparent lethargic playstyle was once again criticised, but he did play important roles in getting Chelsea to both the League Cup final and FA Cup Final - including scoring the 109th-minute winner in the semi-final against Blackburn Rovers.

The following season however would be a horror show for Ballack as this would become the second season in Ballack's career after 2002 that he was runner-up for four major trophies. Chelsea finished runners-up in the League Cup, Champions League and Premier League and he captained Germany to an Euro 2008 loss to Spain in the Final.

Ballack would play two more seasons at Chelsea, which included a Premier League and FA Cup victory in 2009/10 under Carlo Ancelotti before returning to Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year deal.

Claudio Pizarro

Peruvian Claudio Pizarro began his Bayern Munich career in 2001, scoring 15 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances. His shooting boots were on from there, scoring a further 43 Bundesliga goals in the following three seasons.

However, a falling out over a pay increase led to a quick exit from Germany, leading him to Stamford Bridge. He joined the Blues in 2007, having signed on a four-year deal. His Premier League debut was received well by fans, having scored in a 3-2 win over Birmingham City.

However, with the sacking of Jose Mourinho, and the signing of Nicolas Anelka that followed, Pizarro was hardly picked by replacement manager Avram Grant.

Pizarro only played one season for Chelsea before moving back to Werder Bremen for the second time of four.

Erland Johnsen

Erland Johnsen's time at Bayern Munich was short but successful. In two seasons for the Bavarians, he only played 21 times but won two Bundesliga titles in 1989 and 1990.

His time at Chelsea was longer, and probably more memorable, with him winning the club's POTY award in 1995. Only scoring one goal in 1994, it was in that year that Johnsen played in the FA Cup final where Chelsea were handedly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United.

His most controversial moment in a Chelsea shirt, however, came during the club's 1996/97 FA Cup campaign when in the fifth round against Leicester City, Johnsen went down the penalty area and was awarded a penalty which Frank Leboeuf converted deep into extra time. It's been noted as one of the worst refereeing decisions of all time by various writers, but it helped Chelsea onto their way to win the trophy.

He left the club in 1997, having played 145 times.

Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes was loaned out to Bayern Munich for a season whilst playing for Barcelona. He only played 18 games for the German side, but he famously played two games in one day during his tenure there.

On November 11th, 1987, he played for Wales against Czechoslovakia in Prague during the country's Euro 1988 qualifying campaign, and was then flown across the border to appear as a substitute for Bayern Munich in their second round DFB-Pokal replay against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

However, his time at Chelsea was much more remembered, having signed from Manchester United in 1995 for £1 million. Hughes was on the losing side twice in his first season for the Blues, as they lost 4-1 in the league - with Hughes ironically getting Chelsea's only consolation goal - and again when the Blues lost 2-1 in the FA Cup semi final.

Hughes would go on to become a key part in Chelsea's next few seasons, striking up a partnership with Gianfranco Zola, which helped the club win the FA Cup in 1997. By doing this, he became the only player in the 20th Century to win the FA Cup four times.

He finished his career at Chelsea with 39 goals in 123 games before moving to Southampton for £650,000 in 1998.