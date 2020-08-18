Exclusive: Ex-Manchester United midfielder Dion McGhee on trial at Tottenham Hotspur

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Dion McGhee of Manchester United U23s warms up ahead of the Premier League 2 match between Norwich City and Manchester United U23s at Carrow Road on January 31, 2020 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering the signing of Dion McGhee, the former-Manchester United attacking midfielder who was released by the Reds this summer.

McGhee has been linked with a variety of clubs since announcing his departure from United. Tottenham's local rivals, West Ham, were thought to be closest to making a move as recently as three weeks ago. Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Scottish Premiership team Rangers were also interested.

McGhee on trial at Tottenham

Sources now suggest, though, that McGhee is now on trial at Spurs.

Born in Oldham, McGhee had been at United since he was seven. He left the club to look for first-team football, realising that he was "too far down the pecking order" to realise his dreams of playing for United.

Ex-United attacker left club this summer

He announced he was leaving United in mid-June, writing a statement on Twitter which read:

"Since the age of 6, all I've known is Manchester United. I've gone through the youth ranks and learned a lot within the academy."

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Manchester United Football Club, staff, players, coaches, managers and the fans who have helped and influenced me to become the player I am today.

"I’m excited at the new opportunities coming up and I’m ready for the next challenge. Thank you all! Once a red, always a red."

Embed from Getty Images

McGhee had good relationship with Juan Mata

McGhee spent the vast majority of his years at United playing as an attacking midfielder. He's 5ft 8in, a couple of inches taller than former-United teammate Juan Mata but it was the diminutive Spanish forward who McGhee learnt from.

When the Englishman left United, Mata sent a tweet in support, saying, "All the best my friend! Keep going."

McGhee is not the only United academy graduate that's searching for a new club at the moment. Defender Ben Hockenhull is set to join Brentford B, Ethan Hamilton has joined Peterborough United, Angel Gomes has completed his move to Lille, Demi Mitchell is on trial at Sunderland and DJ Buffonge has signed for Dutch side NAC Breda.

United's under-23s side for next season will be a little light on experience. James Garner is set to go on loan to a Championship side. Swansea City is the most likely. Dylan Levitt will do the same.

United's set-up will be a very young one but it'll be a great experience for those that stay at the club. The Reds have just been promoted back into Division One of Premier League. They'll also play in the EFL Trophy again having drawn Salford City, Morecambe and Rochdale in the group stages.