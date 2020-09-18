Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting Line-Up

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will face off against defending Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday in what is expected to be a thrilling match.

Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 meetings with Liverpool.

First big test at home

Last season, Chelsea FC's home form was very inconsistent with defeats to both Bournemouth and Southampton. Frank Lampard this time around will be looking for a big statement win with more star quality added in the side. A home win against Jurgen Klopp's tricky reds will show Chelsea are one of the main power teams to be reckoned with this season.

The blues will be seeking a seventh successive win at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since the defeat to Bayern Munich in February. Chelsea are unbeaten in the past 13 home league games against the defending Premier League champions, winning the last 3 encounters.

Klopp has not invested as heavily as Lampard has this transfer window, although the signing of Thiago Alacantara will boost Liverpool's midfield. However, it may be too soon for the Spain International to feature for Klopp's side.

Lampard's starting lineup

If the match against Brighton showed anything it was that Lampard isn't afraid to shuffle the pack a bit. However, there have been injury headaches for Lampard to contend with at this stage of the season.

Players out for the Liverpool game include the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva , and Ben Chilwell. The Brighton game has also shown that star signing Kai Havertz may need time to settle.

The result away to Brighton was positive, but by no means a polished performance from Lampard's side with defensive frailties on show once again. With this being said I think Lampard will go for a 4-3-3 formation. Kepa Arrizabalaga should once again be between the sticks with no confirmation of Edouard Mendy from French side Rennes signing yet. The back-line I think will consist of Marcus Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen , and Cesar Azpilicueta.

In the middle of the park, I think Frank will go with N'Golo Kante Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz. Hudson Odoi I think will receive a call up with Pulisic unavailable. Odoi should play on the right-wing with Mason Mount on the left, and Havertz should sit just behind Timo Werner.

Of course, I could be wrong, but in a fixture like this I feel Lampard will go for some experience, so I wouldn't be surprised if an experienced player starts such as Toni Rudiger or Lampard plays Olivier Giroud alongside Werner.

Editor prediction

This is still a tough Liverpool side who will be hungry to take all three points off Chelsea with injuries in Frank's side. I feel like Chelsea will take the game to Liverpool who so far don't look as strong defensively.

A 2-2 draw is a result I could see happening, the front 3 of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Bobby Firmino are incredibly dangerous but with Chelsea's added quality this season it should be a well-fought out encounter.

Who do you think should make Frank's starting line-up?

What will the score be?

Please let us know in the comments down below!