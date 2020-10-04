The Warm Down: Lacklustre West Brom fall to defeat at Southampton

Goals from Moussa Djenepo and Oriel Romeu led Southampton to a comfortable 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, who are still winless in the Premier League this season.

Albion 'keeper Sam Johnstone made a handful of important saves for the visitors in the first-half but the deadlock was broken five minutes before the break when Djepeno drilled the ball past the 27-year-old to give his side the lead.

The Saints' domination continued throughout the second half and Romeu guaranteed the points for his side when he superbly volleyed Stuart Armstrong's cross past the outstretched Johnstone.

West Brom failed to threaten Ralph Hassenhüttl's side and conjure any real chances in the remainder of the game as they fell to their third defeat of the season.

This is the Warm Down of Southampton's 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Johnstone impresses however defensive woes continue for Albion

It was another poor defensive display from the West Brom backline, however Johnstone held his own between the sticks, and without the vital saves made by the Englishman, it could have been a cricket score.

The 'keeper made a succession of top-quality saves before the opener was scored, denying Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Che Adams, as well as preventing team-mate Semi Ajayi from putting the ball in his own net.

The defensive line in front of Johnstone did little to protect him and once again were guilty of being too open - allowing too much space and time on the ball for the home side.

In total Johnstone made six saves, and was unfortunate to concede two very well-taken goals.

Goals from midfield will please Hassenhüttl

Before The Saints' encounter with West Brom, they had only scored three goals in the Premier League - all coming from star centre-forward, Ings.

Southampton had been guilty of relying on Ings a few times throughout last season, with the England international managing to rack-up an incredible 22 league goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

His form continued through to this season with the 28-year-old scoring three goals in as many games, but the Hampshire-based side have started to receive criticism due to their lack of goals from other areas of the pitch.

Last season Ings scored 44% of The Saints' league goals, but against The Baggies, the ex-Liverpool forward wasn't involved in either, with both of the goals coming from midfielders.

Hassenhüttl will be pleased with goals coming from other areas of the pitch, meaning that if something were to happen to Ings, he can rely on the rest of his squad to step up and score some goals.

Baggiest worst Premier League start in 35 years

West Brom have tallied just one point from their first four games in the Premier League this season, their fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1985-86. That stat does not make good viewing for Albion fans.

Bilic made another plea to the club's owners after the game to invest in his squad if they want to make his side more competitive on the pitch, with his side being dominated in shots and possession once again.

West Brom have not been short of goals this season with Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira being the catalysts for their side, however both were far from their best and without their threat, there was nothing offered from The Baggies going forward, leaving lone-striker Callum Robinson with no service.

If Albion want new signings to bolster their squad they will have to act fast, with the transfer window closing on Monday evening.