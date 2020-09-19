Key Quotes: Frank Lampard’s Pre-Liverpool Press Conference

A game that could mean so much for either side this early in the season does not seem right.

That is the harsh truth for both Frank Lampard and his counterpart Jurgen Klopp, in regard to their sides’ battle tomorrow afternoon.

Whoever wins will be three points better off in the title race at this early stage and indeed have the bragging rights in the North v South divide.

The Blues lost out twice in the league to Liverpool last season, by five goals to three and two goals to one respectively, with the players of Chelsea, given the added quality now in the squad since the end of the last campaign, no doubt wanting to rectify that fact and take revenge on Sunday afternoon.

Facing the best team in the country

Speaking with the media, Lampard, former Blues player and now manager, going into his second season in charge, said: “Now we take on the best team in the country last season. It’s a nice challenge for us to go head to head with them.

“They were the outstanding team last year, and we competed in every game against them.

“They will always give you a tough match, and we will have to push the limits and try and close that gap. That’s the challenge in front of us."

Breaking into stride

Lampard, whilst recognising the challenge ahead for his side tomorrow afternoon, was quick to reiterate the fact that we are only two league games into a notoriously challenging English domestic campaign, especially in the current world climate.

Stating that the result doesn’t matter in terms of who will finish where this season, he added: “This is not a game about making a statement.

“It’s the second game of the season, and we were probably in pre-season zone in terms of our fitness at Brighton because of quarantine and international breaks."

Warranted or Unwarranted: RLC Criticism

The Blues boss concluded his press briefing with three key quotes in regard to the recent criticism of his midfield maestro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who he fills has been unfairly dug out for what was an arguably sluggish display against Brighton on the opening day.

The former England International concluded: “I know Ruben’s story probably second best to how he knows it.

“Ruben had a terrible injury, one he worked very hard to come back from over the course of last season.

"He was just about fit to play Under-23 games when lockdown came in, worked incredibly hard in restart, got a start against Aston Villa, was due to start against Bayern Munich but had a bit of an issue on the day of the game, and trained brilliantly to get fit again for the start of the season.”

“If there is harsh criticism of him in a game against Brighton then it is certainly very harsh, because carrying an injury like he has been difficult for him, and he’s put a lot of hours in.

"He’s a hugely talented player, a great lad, and there will be lots more to come from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Unfortunately, the nature of this game is very reactionary, and people will say it how they see it, but knowing Ruben’s story he has fought back really hard to get where he is, and he’s a very talented player.”