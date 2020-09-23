Chelsea FC: Armando Broja's future at the club

Since the age of eight years old Armando Broja has been involved with Chelsea Football Club, making his first senior debut for Frank Lampard's side last March in a home fixture against Everton.

Several Chelsea players have gone on loan to Vitesse Arnhem, which in recent times includes the likes of Matt Miazgi, Lewis Baker, and Mason Mount who is now a senior squad player rated highly by Lampard.

Fierce competition

With the summer marquee signing of Timo Werner, there is currently stiff competition for the striker spot. Both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are also good options on the bench, with the choices Lampard currently has Broja would struggle to make it into the senior squad.

Of course, Broja could have a similar success story at Vitesse Arnhem like the one Mason Mount had, which may well then force Lampard to include him in his plans.

Mount registered 39 appearances for Vitesse Arnhem netting 13 goals, and an impressive 10 assists.

Lampard's plans

With Frank Lampard he is often upfront and direct with what plan he envisions at Chelsea and what sort of players he is after.

Something which works in Broja's favour is age and Lampard likes nurturing young talent at Chelsea, and should the Albanian have a solid loan spell at the dutch side he could well work his way into Lampard's plans.

Broja was impressive for the Chelsea U18's scoring 16 goals in 35 appearances, but this will be a step up in standards in the Eredivisie.

Time will tell if Broja is worth the gamble, but the 19-year-old definitely has age on his side. Lampard, however, expects a high standard and with Michy Batshuayi also on loan at Crystal Palace the young Albanian will have to impress at Vitesse Arnhem.