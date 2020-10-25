Leeds United selected three times for television coverage in November

Leeds United have had three of their fixtures throughout the November period all selected for Sky Sports TV coverage.

It means that that fans will avoid having to pay the £14.95 PPV scheme for three of the four matches played within November.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Monday 2nd November 8pm

The first of the three fixtures selected for broadcast is Leeds vs Leicester City which is to be played on Monday 2nd November at 8pm.

Leicester were surprise Premier League winners in the 2015/16 campaign but have since failed to match the same level, narrowly missing out on a Champions League place last season.

It's the first time that the two clubs will have come face-to-face in a domestic league since 2014. On that occasion, the Foxes won 1-0 in the EFL Championship.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Sunday 22nd November 4:30pm

The Whites faced Arsenal last season in the Carabao Cup last season where they bowed out after a 1-0 loss at the Emirates.

However, the fixture was very entertaining and the first time Leeds got to play a topflight side under Marcelo Bielsa's reign.

The fixture has now been pushed back a day with a later kick-off time of 4:30pm so that Sky Sports can broadcast it.

It'll be the first time that Eddie Nketiah will return to Elland Road since his loan spell was terminated mid-season last year.

Everton vs Leeds United Saturday 28th November 5:30pm

Current league leaders Everton host the Whites on Saturday 28th November in what could be a very good match against two in-form sides.

The visit to Goodison Park has been pushed back from a 3pm start to 5:30pm so that Sky can broadcast the fixture.

The last time these two sides faced each other in the Premier League was the season that Leeds got relegated into the Championship, starting a 16-year absence.

Everton won the home fixture 4-0 before drawing 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road later in the season.