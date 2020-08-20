Leeds United 2020/21 fixture list revealed: Whites begin life back in the Premier League with trip to Liverpool

It's the moment Leeds United fans have been waiting for ever since the club were promoted back to the Premier League: the release of the club's fixture list for the 2020/21 season.

The Whites will kick off their first season back in the top flight in 16 years with a trip to Anfield to face champions Liverpool. The next week sees Premier League football back at Elland Road as the club will host fellow promoted side Fulham.

Key games and dates

Manchester City will be making the trip to West Yorkshire on October 3rd, with a visit from Wolverhampton Wanderers coming two weeks later. A clash with Leicester City on Halloween will wrap up the month.

Arsenal will pay the Whites a visit November 21st while a trip to Chelsea is scheduled for December 5th. Boxing Day sees Leeds square off with Burnley at home.

The Whites will renew their bitter rivalry with Manchester United on December 19th at Old Trafford with a visit to The Hawthorns to play fellow new boys West Bromwich Albion nine days later to wrap up 2020.

The first game of 2021 is an away clash at Tottenham Hotspur with Leicester hosting Leeds to close out the month. While February is highlighted with back-to-back matches away to Arsenal on the 13th and Wolves on the 20th.

March sees the Whites play only three matches, all against London sides: West Ham United away on the 6th, Chelsea at home on the 13th and Fulham on the 20th.

By far the most difficult month for Marcelo Bielsa's men is April with visits from Sheffield United, Liverpool and Manchester United and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City mixed in.

The final road game of the season will be on May 15th at St. Mary's to face Southampton while the campaign wraps up May 23rd at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Embed from Getty Images

Full fixture list

September

12: Liverpool (A)

19: Fulham (H)

26: Sheffield United (A)

October

3: Manchester City (H)

17: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

24: Aston Villa (A)

31: Leicester City (H)

November

7: Crystal Palace (A)

21: Arsenal (H)

28: Everton (A)

December

5: Chelsea (A)

12: West Ham United (H)

15: Newcastle United (H)

19: Manchester United (A)

26: Burnley (H)

28: West Bromwich Albion (A)

January

2: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

12: Southampton (H)

16: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

27: Newcastle United (A)

30: Leicester City (A)

February

2: Everton (H)

6: Crystal Palace (H)

13: Arsenal (A)

20: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

27: Aston Villa (H)

March

6: West Ham United (A)

13: Chelsea (H)

20: Fulham (A)

April

3: Sheffield United (H)

10: Manchester City (A)

17: Liverpool (H)

24: Manchester United (H)

May

1: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

8: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

11: Burnley (A)

15: Southampton (A)

23: West Bromwich Albion (H)