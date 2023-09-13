Steve Evans - The man leading Stevenage to new heights

Arriving in March 2022, Steve Evans guided the Boro away from relegation after it looked like they could be heading for the fifth tier for the first time since 2010.

There wasn’t much expected of the 57-year-old last term but the results were extraordinary.

In his first full season in charge, Evans guided them to promotion to League One and at this early point in the season, they sit top having only lost one of their seven league games.

League Two struggles

Prior to their promotion last season, Stevenage had been occupants of the fourth tier for eight seasons.

In that time, their highest finish was sixth in the 2014/15 campaign, but the subsequent seasons brought little success and they finished mid-table on a number of occasions.

Their biggest threat of returning to non-league was in 2021.

In a season in which football fans were forced to watch on from home, the Boro had a very underwhelming campaign despite ending up in 14th place.

They were stuck in a relegation battle which also saw Southend United struggle but a turnaround in results saw the Boro end up in a comfortable mid-table position.

In the season before, was it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenage would have been relegated.

League Two clubs voted to end the season with the Stags sitting in 24th place and ten points from safety.

Another sigh of relief in Hertfordshire but an exciting dawn was soon to arrive at the Lamex Stadium.

A change of fortunes under a new boss

Previous boss Paul Tisdale was dismissed from his duties in March 2022 after a 109-day reign which saw him only win three games.

He was replaced by the vastly experienced and Football League managerial expert – Evans.

The former Leeds United and Gillingham boss has managed over 1,000 matches and was thought to be the last resort as the Boro looked to retain their League Two status.

They were 22nd when he took over and only three points above the relegation zone after a nine-game run without a win.

He managed to guide them towards safety with three games to spare following a run of ten points in Evans’ first six games in charge.

With safety secured for another season, a very surprising one was on the horizon in the next.

The Boro were competing near the top of the table last term and five wins in their final six matches ensured they would secure automatic promotion after finishing in second place.

A magical FA Cup run

Whilst having a very successful league campaign, Evans’ side also shone in the Emirates FA Cup.

After not slipping up on potential banana skin ties against Gateshead and King’s Lynn Town of the Vanarama National League and National League North respectively, they booked their place in the third round.

An away tie at Europe-chasing Aston Villa awaited, managed by four-time UEFA Europa League winner Unai Emery.

A shock 2-1 victory at Villa Park ensued despite Morgan Sanson giving the hosts the lead after 33 minutes.

A dramatic end to proceedings saw Jamie Reid convert from the spot with two minutes from time before Dean Campbell netted in additional time to complete one of the shocks of the round.

Stevenage travelled to Championship side Stoke City in the fourth round but fell to a 3-1 defeat despite Reid giving them hope of a comeback by halving the deficit.

This cup run added a cherry on top of an enormous cake which meant Stevenage would be playing in the third tier for the first time since 2014.

Sitting top in September

Stevenage were promoted alongside champions Leyton Orient as well as play-off final winners Carlisle United.

The latter two have struggled to adapt to their new climate with Carlisle sitting in 19th place while the O’s are in 16th.

Stevenage meanwhile have started like a house on fire as they sit top with four wins out of a possible seven.

Their season started with three consecutive victories over Northampton Town, Shrewsbury and Cambridge United.

A defeat to newly-relegated Reading followed before a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

They returned to winning ways with a trip to Leyton Orient – three goals without reply from Charlie McNeill, Dan Sweeney and Nick Freeman sealed the three points.

Despite a 2-2 draw to Carlisle United last time out where they conceded in the dying embers, the Boro have made an excellent start to their campaign.

Not to mention they beat Watford on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round before falling to defeat to Exeter City on penalties in the next round.

The future

Evans has worked miracles at the Lamex Stadium so far and looks like he will continue to do so.

By sealing promotion last term, he joined an illustrious list of managers to earn promotion in their first full season which includes Rob Edwards and Ian Evatt.

It remains to be seen whether Stevenage will be able to maintain this form for the duration of the season but back-to-back promotions could be on the cards.

However, Evans is a major factor in their early success.

Without him, the Boro could be in the National League and like a number of teams that have been relegated in recent seasons, the majority of them have struggled to return instantly.

His work has even seen him be linked heavily to the Hibernian managerial vacancy but the Scottish outfit remain without a manager with David Gray currently in charge.

Evans, meanwhile, continues to work miracles at Stevenage – promotion to the Championship, why not?