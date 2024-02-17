A highly competitive match at Pride Park this afternoon, as Derby County looked to retain their position in the automatic promotion places and Stevenage hoped to regain their spot in the playoffs.

It was the visitors, Stevenage who had the better of the first half chances, despite the Rams dominating possession.

An end to end second half meant it looked as though it could be anyones game, until 81st minute substitute Louie Sibley found the breakthrough in the final minute of normal time.

Story of the match

Going into this game, Paul Warne had said that star striker James Collins was undergoing a scan on his knee to determine the severity of his injury.

It was a worrying sign for Derby fans when the 33-year-old's name was absent on the team sheet. Warne made 3 changes to the side that won against Exeter earlier in the week with Nyambe, Barkhuizen and Bradley coming into the side for Collins, Blackett-Taylor and Hourihane. This confirmed the injuries to Collins and Blackett-Taylor, whilst it seemed Hourihane was being rested on the bench.

Steve Evans also made 3 changes to his team with MacGillivray, Sweeney and Burns being replaced by Ashby-Hammond, James-Wildin and Thompson.

Derby County dominated the ball throughout the first half, but it was Stevenage who had the better of the chances.

Their first came in the 13th minute, when Reid headed the ball just wide of goal. 15 minutes later, the Boro had dealt well with the pressure from the Rams and their second chance of the match fell to Roberts. He was able to beat his man and shot from the edge of the box but his effort also went wide.

Stevenage were enjoying a spell of possession and on the half hour mark, Forster-Caskey's corner was deflected by Nelson towards his own goal. Bradley pulled off an incredible goal line clearance, with Wildsmith off his line.

Just before half-time, Wildsmith was forced into a fantastic save to deny Roberts from 6 yards.

It was goalless at the break with neither team being able to find a breakthrough.

The first chance of the second half fell to the Rams, Wilson and Mendez-Laing linked up down the right hand side and his cross went towards goal but was collected by Ashby-Hammond.

In the 68th minute, Wilson beat three men and played the ball off to Mendez-Laing who ran into the box and shot just wide of the near post.

Wildsmith was called into action 5 minutes later to deny Reid the opener.

Soon after, the Rams had regained possession and it was almost a third goal in three for Bird. The initial shot from Barkhuizen was deflected away and the rebound fell to Bird who's curling shot was expertly saved by Ashby-Hammond.

In the final minute of normal time, academy graduate, Sibley found the breakthrough for the Rams. Smith switched play out to Mendez-Laing who drove towards goal and delivered a low pass to Sibley, who shot straight into the back of the net.

Despite not having a recognised striker in the squad, Derby County were able to find a way and register a vital three points in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

Player of the Match

Sonny Bradley

Sonny Bradley of Derby during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Derby County and Bradford City at Pride Park on January 09, 2024 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sonny Bradley impressed Rams Fans today leading the team as Captain to a hard earned clean sheet.

Throughout the game he was dominant in the air, and capped his performance off with a vital goal line clearance.

His experience led Derby County to an incredible win at home.