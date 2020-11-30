Canvey Island 0-3 Boreham Wood: Boreham Wood deny Canvey Island cup upset 

National League outfit Boreham Wood brushed aside underdogs Canvey Island to secure a place in Round Three for the first time in their 72 year history.

Story of the match

The visitors started brightly, breaking the deadlock after eight minutes through a low-drilled Kabongo Tshimanga strike, his second FA Cup goal of the season.

Boreham Wood continued to ask questions of the hosts, pressing for a second as the experienced Matt Rhead came close to extending the lead minutes later with a glanced header from close range.

Canvey Island continued to stand off the visitors, and payed the price in the 28th minute as Kane Smith doubled Boreham Wood's lead with a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner, leaving Bobby Mason in the Canvey Island goal helpless.

The higher placed side continued to display their quality as Sorba Thomas and Rhead nearly put the tie beyond doubt in the latter stages of the half, producing two fine stops from Mason.

The second half commenced and the National League side continued in the same vein, creating more chances through a Tom Champion header that went narrowly wide and another Thomas effort which was tipped over by Mason.

Chances came few and far between for the hosts, with the sides closest effort coming from striker Tobi Joseph, shooting into the chest of an onrushing Champion.

Boreham Wood staved off a late fightback from Canvey Island, managing to add a third through Rhead who converted from a well worked Tshimanga set-piece, capping off a professional performance from Luke Garrard's side.

Takeaways from the match

Boreham Wood thoroughly deserved the win on the night, registering a total of 21 shots and 14 on target.

Canvey Island had spells with the ball but failed to make it count, unwilling to take a gamble in key areas to provide Boreham Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore with any major tests.

Player of the match

Kabongo Tshimanga

Tshimanaga has a wealth of experience within the lower leagues of English football, and certainly knew how to exploit Canvey Island on the night. The striker looked sharp on and off the ball, providing Garrad's side with movement and pace up front, working well with the aerial threat of Matt Rhead, showcased by the third goal. If Tshimanga continues in this manor, the striker will certainly have a successful season ahead of him.