Arsenal predicted line up for game against Dundalk

Arsenal will face Dundalk in Ireland on Thursday looking to restore some confidence back into the side. Mikel Arteta's side have already qualified top in Group B winning all five of their Europa League games so far.

Predicted Line-up

A much changed team should be expected for Thursday's match and Mikel Arteta may rest every player that started on Sunday. With Thursday's game without meaning it is a real opportunity for players to impress, while resting players that will be used on Sunday against Burnley.

Of those that will feature Thursday, Ainsley Maitland-Niles will definitely be one eyeing up a first team place. Maitland-Niles has hardly featured at all but Hector Bellerin's dip in form has potentially left the door open for the England International.

Maitland-Niles was very good for Arsenal in key games last year and has said he is happy to play wherever he is told.

Mohammed Elneny is another player who will be eyeing up a first team place. Elneny has recently been out with Covid but had been a solid performer at the start of the season.

With Thomas Partey out and Granit Xhaka poor against Spurs, Elneny will be looking to get back into the Premier League side and may just be given an hour for his match sharpness on Thursday before playing against Burnley on Sunday.

Reiss Nelson is another player that has performed well in the Europa League and has had fans demanding he sees some Premier League action. With Arsenal still struggling up front and Nicolas Pepe still suspended, Nelson will be continuing his claim for a place in the first team.

Elsewhere Alex Runrasson may come in goal for Leno, Pablo Mari could feature again as he returns from injury and Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe will be looking to continue their good form in the Europa League.

Who else could feature?

Arteta will be hoping that his side can get the job done early against Dundalk and allow him to rotate his side, to give players both rest and game time.

Calum Chambers may feature off the bench as he continues to recover from injury. Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balogun will both be hoping for more minutes on Thursday with both players already scoring in the group stage.

Miguel Azeez may make his first team debut on Thursday after being in the squad for the last two matches.

Migeul Azeez has been training with the first team and will hoping to make his first team debut (Photo by David Price via Getty Images)

While it is a game that ultimately means nothing with Dundalk already out and Arsenal already through, the Irish side will be looking forward to taking on The Gunners' in a massive occasion for the Irish club.

For Arsenal, it is a chance for players to force Mikel Arteta into giving them more game time and an opportunity to get some confidence in the side after going through a tricky time in the league and with an important game on Sunday evening.