The key quotes from Mikel Arteta's post match press conference against Molde

Arsenal made it three wins from three in the group last night at Emirates Stadium.

It was another much changed squad from the Premier League line-ups. The Hale End academy graduates perfomed again, just like they did against Dundalk last week.

The gaffer spoke on a whole host of things in his post match presser, here are the key quotes.

Joe Willock

Despite going 1-0 down against Molde, Arsenal managed to turn things up in the second half and managed to win comfortably 4-1.

Just like last week against Dundalk, Joe Willock produced another eye-catching display and again managed to get on the scoresheet and in his post-match interview, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the young midfielder.

"Yeah, I think he was really strong in his performance. I think the way he's approaching every opportunity, also how mature he is.

I saw his press conference as well and I was impressed by the way he's communicating as well. He is developing the right way, he is a player that I really like, he has some very special qualities.

He deserves every minute he's been playing and he's showing it with performances, with goals and with his attitude."

Joe Willock celebrates after his goal against Molde on Thursday (Photo by David Price via Getty Images)

Willock made more appearances in all competitions than any other player last year, however, has not featured in the Premier League so far this year and was not in the squad for Sunday's win against Manchester United.

Arteta was asked whether we could be seeing Willock break into the Premier League side.

"Well the thing is that we have a big squad at the moment, but I said to Joe that I really trust him.

This is a competition that we are not just using to give young players a chance, it is a competition that we are taking really seriously and we want to play players who are in the best possible shape to give us a performance that we need, and Joe is one of them."

Nicolas Pepe

Once again, Nicolas Pepe got himself on the scoresheet against Molde, passing the ball into the net after a cutback from Bukayo Saka and Arteta was asked what Pepe needed to do to force his way into the Premier League side.

"Consistency. Throughout the game, throughout 90 minutes, every ball, in every action and every time he's on the ball in the final third he needs to make a difference. And do it more and more and more.

The final product has to be better, not just from him but if you want to become a top top team and score many more goals then it's something we have to put higher demands on at the moment. Today he scored a really good goal and got an assist and he can do more. I think he's on the right path."

Nicolas Pepe scores Arsenal's third goal against Molde on Thursday (Photo by Chloe Knott via Getty Images)

Pepe also didn't feature on Sunday but Arteta insisted he wants to see improvement from every player in the squad saying:

"If we don't have that mindset then we won't become the top team that we want to be."

The Youngsters

It has always been said that one of the advantages of the Europa League is that it gives young players the opportunity to show what they can do and force their way into the first team.

Arteta was asked about giving young players opportunities, however, he insisted the young players had earnt the chance to play.

"The good thing is that they're not just young players so we have to give them the opportunity, they have to earn that right to play and they are doing that.

That's a really positive thing and how lucky we are to have this generation. We have to develop them in the right way and the right way sometimes is giving them the opportunities when they deserve it.

If not they don't play and it's the best way for them to learn the standards that are required at this football club.

If not then you are not good enough to play here. When they show it they have to start. We have a few examples of that and they start every week."

Folarin Balogun

Finally, Arteta was asked about Folarin Balogun, the young striker made his debut last week against Dundalk but was not in yesterday's squad.

With three wins out of three, Arteta was asked if he Balogun could get more opportunities in the Europa League.

"Again, the chances will come with what they show us with their performances on the pitch and in training.

The better results we have and the more clear we are in the group stages, obviously that opens the door a little bit more to give more opportunities to more players that deserve it.

At the moment we still have some senior players that we cannot give them the time that they deserve because at the moment we have a lot of fit players."