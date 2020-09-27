West Ham United 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jarrod Bowen brace puts down Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 4-0 loss at the London Stadium to give West Ham United their first win of the season.

Jarred Bowen grabbed a brace either side of the break. His two goals were also the first two goals of the match.

The dubious goal panel also gave Raul Jimenez an own goal after Tomas Soucek's header deflected off the Mexican and past his own goalkeeper.

Sebastian Haller then concluded the match in stoppage time to secure all three points.

The clean sheet was also the home side's first clean sheet since New Year's Day.

Story of the Match

Despite dominating the ball in the first ten minutes, West Ham looked dangerous on the break - a consistent theme throughout the match.

The scoring was opened through Bowen whose first goal was beautifully finished to conclude a counterattack.

The Wolves defence halted when Willy Boly brought down Michel Antonio in the center of the pitch. Pablo Fornals, who quickly capitalised on the lapse in concentration, took the free-kick swiftly, played Bowen through on goal before he drove into the box and curled his effort into the bottom corner.

West Ham continued to threaten, with Antonio at the heart of things. The 30-year-old turned Romain Saiss and stung the gloves of Rui Patricio, who palmed the shot into the path of Fornals who smashed the rebound well over the bar.

Wolves did have a brief opportunity to equalise just before half time, however Ruben Neves could not generate enough power on his shot to trouble Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham continued their dominance after the restart, and frustrations showed as Conor Coady received the only booking of the match for a late tackle on Antonio.

The resulting free-kick was delivered onto the head of Angelo Ogbonna, however he could not direct his effort on target.

The home side hit back again just over five minutes later, and Bowen grabbed his second of the match.

Antonio sped past Conor Coady and collected the long ball before calmly picking out Fornals on the edge of the box. The 24-year-old then rattled to post and Bowen reacted first to place the rebound in the back of the net.

The former Hull City man almost grabbed his hat-trick after getting his toe on the end of Arthur Masuaku's cross, however his effort went wide of the post.

West Ham then grabbed a third when Tomas Soucek's near-post run was found by Aaron Cresswell's corner kick.

Soucek's header deflected onto the arm of Jimenez which directed the ball past Patricio.

Haller then concluded the scoring with a close-range header in stoppage time.

Masuaku's cross missed Saiss, who was jumping, and found the Frenchman's head perfectly, making it easy for the substitute to head home.

The loss was Wolves' third consecutive defeat after a 1-0 and 3-1 defeat to Stoke City and Manchester City respectively.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to get his side back on track in next weekend's visit from newly-promoted Fulham.

Takeaways

This evening was a case of West Ham looking good as much as it was Wolves looking bad.

The visitors struggled to look threatening at any point of the match, despite finishing the match with 63% possession.

In the attacking third, there was very little penetration from Nuno's men. Although Wolves registered 11 shots in the match, only two of these were on target, summing up their night.

As Wolves become stronger, more and more teams will set up with a deep defence, with the aim of inviting pressure and counter-attacking where possible.

This is what West Ham did, with a devastating effect.

Wolves' inability to break the defence is something Nuno will urgently need to address before his side host Fulham.

Fulham, who are desperate for points, will look at this game and likely start out in a similar way.

If Wolves want to put this defeat behind them, they need to be more penetrative in attack.

Whilst Wolves struggled going forward, they didn't help themselves in defence either.

With both full-backs pushing high, likely to try and combat the deep defence, the back three were often left vulnerable on the break.

When West Ham would counter, at least one of the full-backs would be out of position and left sprinting back to help the defence.

This, more often than not, was debutant Nelson Semedo who was replaced by another debutant in Ki-Jana Hoever with just under 20 minutes left to play.

It was clear to see that Semedo needs time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

Stand-out players

Despite not being on the scoresheet, Antonio was a nuisance for the Wolves defence to deal with.

It was his speed in behind the defence and his pass which opened up the play for West Ham's second goal.

It was also him who drew the foul from Boly for the first goal.

Bowen, who grabbed the two goals in which Antonio was so heavily involved, also had an outstanding game.

His movement in the box as well as his direct approach when attacking the heart of the Wolves defence has certainly left West Ham fans with a hint of optimism for the remainder of the season.