Leeds United vs Leicester City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

Leeds United return home to face Leicester City at Elland Road in what should be one of the more entertaining match-ups of the Premier League season.

The Whites come into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory at Aston Villa to climb to sixth in the table, while the Foxes sit fourth after defeating Arsenal 1-0 last time out.

Team news

Leeds will be without Diego Llorente, who picked up an injury on international duty. Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw also remained sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation. Liam Cooper could return.

Timothy Castagne will be out of action for Leicester with a hamstring injury while Ricardo Pereira continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered in March. Jonny Evans picked up a minor back injury in the win over Arsenal and is in contention to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United (4-4-1-1): Meslier; Dallas, Koch, Ayling, Alioski; Costa, Shackleton, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo; Bamford

Leicester City (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel: Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison, Praet; Vardy

Head-to-head

Leeds have edged the all-time series, winning 47 to Leicester's 42 with 34 draws. They haven't met in the Premier League since 2004, when both sides were relegated. On that occasion, United took all three points in a 3-2 victory.

Michael Duberry's header put the hosts in front before Mark Viduka doubled the lead with an overhead kick. Leicester fought back through Paul Dickov and Muzzy Izzet with Alan Smith settling matters late on.

Their last meeting in any competition was in the EFL Championship when Leicester ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez.

Manager's comments

Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa spoke of Leicester, saying "they're a team who have been playing the same style for some time now. All the teams in the Premier League are a very high level and they present similar challenges.

"They're a team who manage the ball well and have the spirit to attack. Of course, there are some teams who are above the rest, but the rest of the teams, in general, are difficult to face."

Ones to watch

Patrick Bamford has adapted to life in the topflight brilliantly, as his hat-trick at Villa raised his total to six goals in as many games for Leeds. While Jamie Vardy has also found the back of the net half a dozen times - including in the only goal of the game at Arsenal - and continues to be one of the premier strikers in the Premier League.

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise, but if you prefer the experience au natural, the game is also available over on Sky Sports Premier League with the absence of the crowd noise.