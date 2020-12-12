Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Average all round

Manchester United secured a hard-fought point in a goal-less draw against bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

With big chances few and far between, the midfield battle took precedence as both sides focussed their attention on preventing a loss.

How did the players fare?

GK – David De Gea – 7/10

With City managing just two shots on target, De Gea had very little to do. However, the Spaniard put his midweek woes to rest with an assured performance between the sticks.

RB – Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7/10

Tasked with marking Raheem Sterling, Wan-Bissaka continued his brilliant record against the winger. Besides the odd positional issue, Wan-Bissaka was an immovable object on United’s right-hand side as Sterling struggled against the reds yet again.

CB – Victor Lindelof – 7/10

A solid performance from the Swede who dealt with everything City through at him, while looking like a goal threat from corners at the other end.

CB – Harry Maguire – 8/10

A performance which just began to justify his astronomical price tag. Maguire was a rock at the back for United, showcasing his one-on-one tackling ability time and time again.

LB – Luke Shaw – 7/10

A much-needed performance from Shaw who has found his starting place come under threat recently. He dealt with Riyad Mahrez well, a task many have failed, while offering the occasional attacking outlet.

CM – Scott McTominay – 7/10

A classic McTominay performance. Solid, assured and highly under appreciated. He was a big reason why United were able to maintain a large portion of control in a star-studded midfield for both teams.

CM – Fred – 7/10

The Brazilian showed United exactly what they were missing midweek as he, alongside McTominay, limited the influence of Kevin De Bruyne. A tenacious, inspired performance.

CM – Paul Pogba – 8/10

Perhaps a surprise admission to the starting 11, Pogba stamped his authority on the derby from the offset. Seemingly involved in everything United did, both defensively and offensively, this was a refreshing performance from the controversial Frenchman

CAM – Bruno Fernandes – 7/10

Often United’s sole saviour, Fernandes had a tough task on his hands with Rodri and Fernandinho both tasked with halting him. Despite this, Fernandes’ forward thinking and creativity still shone through at times and he put in a stable performance.

ST – Mason Greenwood – 5/10

Whether it was down to form, or tactics, Greenwood really struggled to make any real impact on the game. A few bright moments of interplay were the only things to shout about before he was replaced after 70 minutes.

ST – Marcus Rashford – 6/10

The man who so often lights up the derby, Rashford shows glimpses of promise throughout the game, however the general, timid nature of the game went against him as the lack of space nullified his strengths.

Sub – Anthony Martial – 6/10

Martial didn’t see much of the ball in his brief spell on the pitch, but when he did, he looked bright. Notably, Martial won some important fouls when United were under pressure, as well as teeing up Fernandes for a good chance near the end.

Man of the Match

Harry Maguire – Not many defenders can say they have kept a clean sheet against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but Harry Maguire lead by example to bring United their first clean sheet since their 1-0 win over West Brom. A true captain’s performance.