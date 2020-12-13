The Warm Down: Foxes cruise past Seagulls in dominating display

Leicester City moved back into the top four of the Premier League and a point behind table toppers Tottenham Hotspur after an emphatic 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday night.

After a weekend of results going in their favour, the pressure was on the Foxes to deliver and they duly provided, scoring all three of their goals in the first-half to make sure of the points.

James Maddison opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium before Jamie Vardy's close-range finish doubled Leicester's advantage. On the stroke of half-time, Maddison added his second and the Foxes' third with a beautiful curling effort which was enough for the East Midlanders to send Graham Potter's men home empty-handed.

Four at the back the way forward

The start of the game saw Brendan Rodgers opt to play a 3-4-3 formation from the off, a style that has played a part in his side's struggle on home turf this season.

Early in the game, Leicester's three-at-the-back formation allowed Brighton too much space and the Seagulls should have taken advantage through Danny Welbeck, however they were unable to take their chances which led to Rodgers changing the look of his team.

After 20 minutes, the Northern Irishman had seen enough and decided to revert back to a four-man backline, a move which enabled Leicester to become much more fluent in their attack.

From then on there was only going to be one winner. Brighton couldn't cope with the strength of the Foxes forward line who did their damage in the first 45.

Rodgers deserves credit for making the tactical tweak and going forward, the 4-2-3-1 formation looks to be the perfect set-up for Leicester when they are expected to dominate.

Justin a joy to watch

In a season of many positives, James Justin has been one of the biggest highlights and was one of the key players in the win in the East Midlands on Sunday.

Tasked with the difficult challenge of replacing the shoes of the injured Ricardo Pereira, Justin has filled the boots impeccably and his performance against Brighton was one of his best in a Leicester shirt to date.

A constant threat down the right-hand side, the England Under-21 international tormented Brighton full-back Dan Burn with his bursting runs to join the attacking line and his low-driven cross for Vardy's second demonstrated his composure and precision.

Still at the young age of 22, Justin is only going to get better but his display on Sunday showed real maturity and the former Luton Town youngster is blossoming into a wonderful player.

Maddison has his mojo back

Fresh off the back of assisting Vardy's winner at Sheffield United last week, James Maddison looked like he was well and truly back to his best in the East Midlands.

The number 10 orchestrated the tempo of the play from the middle of the park and almost everything he touched turned to gold. A lot has been made of Maddison's need to contribute more and his two goals showed he is well and truly up to the task.

His first effort, a well-driven shot following Vardy's lay-off in the 27th minute took a slight deflection to give Leicester a well-deserved lead but it was his second which really caught the eye.

Just a minute before half-time, the attacking midfielder produced a stunning curling effort with his weaker left-foot to give goalkeeper Mathew Ryan no chance.

Taking his time to toy with the Brighton defence, the 24-year-old shifted the ball between his left and right foot, unleashing the shot from just inside the box with his weaker left foot to secure his first top-flight brace.

Rightfully so, Maddison's performance earned him the Man of the Match award from commentators and with the Euro's coming up next year, the Foxes man will look to continue his ever-improving form.