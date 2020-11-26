Lionesses Intra-squad friendly preview: Chance for youngsters to impress Neville

The 28-strong squad is currently undergoing a ten-day training camp at St George's Park, after the cancellation of the Norway fixture set for Tuesday December 1.

Manchester United forward Lauren James, sister of Chelsea's Reece James, has received her first call-up, whilst Rinsola Babijide and Lotte Wubben-Moy feature again after joining up for the first time in September.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been forced to withdraw from the squad, as well as Manchester City duo Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood. Karen Bardsley and Katie Zelem have taken their place.

Manager's verdict

Head coach Phil Neville, speaking to the FA's website, emphasised the importance of the camp: “This has been a challenging time for everyone, but it will be good to finish the year with an intensive training camp during which the squad will develop further and in which every player has the chance to prove themselves ahead of our upcoming major tournaments.

“I’m delighted to give Lauren James her first senior call-up. She's an exciting young player that we want to help develop further. She joins the squad alongside many other young players who we’ve introduced over the last few months."

"This camp will give us another excellent opportunity to integrate young promising players with our experienced internationals and align everyone on the team’s long-term vision," looking ahead to the 2022 European Championships and 2023 World Cup.

Last time out

With the cancellation of the Germany game last month, the Lionesses haven't played alternative opposition since the SheBelievesCup loss to Spain in March.

However Friday's match won't be the first training game that they have played since then, with the two sides split for a similar contest at St George's Park a month ago.

Team news

Like any intra-squad game, there is no specific team news except for the fact that it gives debutant James and the other youngsters in the squad their chance to impress Neville.

FIFA Best Player and Goalkeeper nominees Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck are both expected to feature.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)



Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)



Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren James (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Ellen White (Manchester City)

Kick-off at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke is 2pm and is behind closed doors.