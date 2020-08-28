Chelsea vs Manchester City Women's Community Shield preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

The first Women's Community Shield since 2008 takes place on Saturday, with last season's title winners Chelsea facing current FA Cup holders Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The match acts as the curtain-raiser for the English women's football season ahead of the opening match on the 5th September when Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park.

The game will kick off at 12:30BST ahead of the men's match which takes place at 16:30.

Team news

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes confirmed in her pre-match press conference that she has a full side available for the game, including Fran Kirby:

‘I’ve got a fully fit squad and I’m looking forward to playing with the depth that we’ve got. I know I’ve got players that can change a game and I’m blessed that I’ve got every player to pick from.’

Last year's WSL winners have brought in three new signings - midfielders Melanie Leupolz, Niamh Charles and Jessie Flemming - and either of them may make their debut on Saturday.

Gareth Taylor confirmed that new signing Sam Mewis may be available for Manchester City on Saturday, while Rose Lavelle is not yet available:

"[It's] probably a little bit too early for Rose [Lavelle]

"Sam [Mewis] is currently just training with the squad and made a small appearance at the weekend in the training match.

Apart from those, both Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion are still ruled out with long-term injuries, but all of the other members of the squad are able to play in Saturday's game.

Ones to watch

Chelsea - Bethany England

Last season's WSL golden boot winner, Beth England will be looking to start this year's campaign as she finished the last - scoring against Manchester City.

Across the entire season, England played a crucial part in Chelsea's title bid and went on to score a total of 14 goals in 15 appearances, the top scorer at Kingsmeadow for the second season in a row.

England will be Chelsea's main goalscoring threat up top, partnering with Sam Kerr.

Manchester City - Chloe Kelly

A new signing for Gareth Taylor's side, Chloe Kelly impressed in the WSL with Everton last year and has scored three in pre-season.

If Taylor opts to start Kelly for the game against Chelsea then the 22-year-old will be looking to start her competitive Manchester City career with a bang.

If Kelly does not feature, then Lauren Hemp and Ellen White could both provide goalscoring options going forwards for the blues.

Previous meeting

The two last played in a 3-3 draw back in February, the last match that either of the two sides played before the league was curtailed.

It was this draw which ultimately proved pivotal to Chelsea winning the Women's Super League:

How to watch on TV and Stream

BBC: UK



Sky New Zealand: New Zealand



ESPN: US, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.



For the rest of the world, The FA Player will show the game.