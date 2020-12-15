The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's pre-Leeds United press conference

After a COVID-19 ravished Newcastle United side reigned victorious against West Brom at the weekend, The Magpies will be looking to make it three straight Premier League wins when they face Leeds United tomorrow evening.

Head coach Steve Bruce confirmed in the media briefing that Federico Fernandez and Ryan Fraser are both available for selection for the tie at Elland Road.

Here are the most important responses the Newcastle boss made to the media in his pre-match press conference this afternoon:

Fernandez and Fraser return

After pictures of Federico Fernandez and Ryan Fraser training were seen by supporters on social media yesterday, it was fully confirmed today that the pair will both feature tomorrow night.

Fernandez returns after a bout of COVID-19, and Fraser simply back from injury.

"Fernández has tested negative and he is back.

"The big thing we are seeing from Saturday is fatigue so we'll see how they are but I'm going to make changes.

"Ryan Fraser is fully fit and ready to go - he will be involved."

The club seems to have 'overcome' the virus

Steve Bruce did say that the squad that face West Brom on Saturday have all tested negative for the virus, and did say that he seems to feel that the club have got over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Thankfully, we've all tested negative, so that's three negative over the last six days so it does seem like we've overcome it.

"The crucial thing was shutting down the training ground and it's paid dividends."

On Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden was forced to play as a centre-back at the weekend due to Newcastle only having one fit recognised central defender in Cieran Clark.

Bruce was delighted with the performance of natural central midfielder, and alluded to the player being fatigued after recovering from the virus.

"We were light at the back which was unfortunate.

"I thought the performance of Isaac was terrific which has given me food for thought.

"The big thing for him was tiredness and fatigue."

Big praise for Bielsa's Leeds

The Toon boss heaped the praise on their next opponents Leeds United, and in particular their manager Marcelo Bielsa for how they are 'physically' are the best in the entire division.

"Physically as a team, Leeds are number one in the Premier League - they can run big distances quickly.

"Bielsa is a top-class coach.

"They blew teams away in the Championship and we have to be ready for that challenge physically, then hopefully we'll have quality at the top end."

On the busy Christmas period

With Newcastle set to play two games a week throughout the hectic winter period, Bruce says the staff and the players have to monitor the situation and approach it in the correct manner.

"We're going to have to monitor it and approach it in the right way.

"The response from the players to get the win on Saturday was terrific.

"The first time we trained was on Wednesday so their attitude was there for everyone to see."