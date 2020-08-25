Newcastle United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra: Dwight Gayle goes off injured as Magpies win first friendly game

Newcastle United kicked off their pre-season campaign at their York training camp with a 3-0 win over League One side Crewe Alexandra.

Andy Carroll opened the scoring with a stunning volley.

Christian Atsu doubled The Magpies' lead early into the second half, finishing from close range.

Defender Federico Fernandez made it 3-0 with a headed effort, securing a comfortable afternoon for Newcastle.

New signing Mark Gillespie started his first match for the club in a game where head coach Steve Bruce named two entirely different line-ups' in either half.

Story of the match

Newcastle started the game brightly as Emil Krafth ran down the right before getting the ball to Miguel Almirón, but the Paraguayan's effort was narrowly wide of the target.

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was brought into action eight minutes into the game as he had to deny Crewe's Offrande Zanzala from close range.

Zanzala had another good chance on 30 minutes, as he met Charlie Kirk's cross but his effort flew over the bar.

Jacob Murphy ran down the line and clipped the ball towards Almirón, but the 26-year-old headed wide of the goal.

Andy Carroll scored a stunning goal to make it 1-0 to Newcastle on 39 minutes as he met Jamaal Lascelles' long ball before volleying it into the bottom corner.

Newcastle almost made it two just before half-time, but Paul Dummett's 25-yard effort struck the crossbar.

Steve Bruce made 11 changes at the interval, with the likes of Henri Saivet and Matty Longstaff making appearances.

The Magpies made it 2-0 just two minutes into the second half as Dwight Gayle picked out Christian Atsu at the back post who slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Newcastle hit the woodwork again after Jonjo Shelvey smashed a 30-yard free-kick off the crossbar.

Shelvey's battle with the crossbar continued shortly after he hit another free-kick off the woodwork, this time from 20-yards out.

Striker Dwight Gayle limped off with an injury on 63 minutes and Dan Barlaser came on to replace him.

Barlaser provided an assist for Federico Fernandez as his corner found the Argentinan who powered the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The last chance of the game fell to Matty Longstaff who dragged his shot on the edge of the box wide of the post.

The Magpies' are back in pre-season action again on Saturday, August 29th against Barnsley - where they will look to make it two wins in a week.

Takeaways

Newcastle almost had the perfect start to their pre-season campaign.

Three goals, a clean sheet, a goal for Andy Carroll and a promising final 30 minutes from Dan Barlaser.

But, the injury to Dwight Gayle, if serious, could be a deafening blow to Newcastle's season preparations.

Steve Bruce has made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that his number one target in this transfer window is to bring in a striker.

With Gayle potentially sidelined, the recruitment team's job to grant their head coach's wishes has surely now been further emphasized.

