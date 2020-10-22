The five key quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Aston Villa press conference

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa spoke to the media ahead of Friday nights clash against Aston Villa as his side looks to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Bielsa gave an insight into the latest injury setbacks including Kalvin Phillips and the impressive start to the campaign that Villa have made.

"I didn’t have the definitive amount of time that Phillips was going to be out for."

It was announced earlier in the week on the Leeds United website that the England international was to suffer a setback of up to six weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury against Wolves on Monday.

"I didn’t have the definitive amount of time that [Kalvin] Phillips was going to be out for. I understand that the information is incorrect. It’s not defined how long he will be out for. It could be more or it could be less.

"The one who will play in his place will be Pascal [Struijk]."

"I can’t confirm whether Cooper is going to be available or not "

Liam Cooper had to drop out of the starting XI on Monday Night after limping off during the warm-up.

Bielsa kept his cards close to his chest and spoke about the Whites captain.

"I can’t confirm whether [Liam] Cooper is going to be available or not as we’re two days away from the game and we’re still not sure if he will be."

Bielsa also spoke briefly about Diego Llorente by saying: "He won’t be available for this Friday’s game."

On Aston Villa and Jack Grealish

Villa currently sit second in the Premier League after winning all four of their opening fixtures, including a 7-2 home victory against reigning champions Liverpool.

"The results that Aston Villa have had at the beginning of the season don’t need me to comment on them, they speak for themselves.

Their victory over the reigning champions shows what good a moment they are currently in."

Jack Grealish has had an impressive start to the new campaign, picking up three goals and three assists across four games.

"He’s a very good player. It’s normal for a player once he’s been called up to the English national team that he’s going to be confident and he's going to grow."

"We will continue to work with the under-23s"

A lot of under-23 players find themselves getting minutes under the Argentine coach despite being managed by Mark Jackson and playing in the Premier League 2.

"Whilst there are players that need minutes from the first team we will continue to work with the under-23s."

Bielsa was full of praise of the new under-23's manager, Jackson, who stepped up from the under-18s role to replace Carlos Corberán following his departure to take on the head coach role at Huddersfield Town.

"From the short time we have been working together I have seen he’s a very capable man and he’s a man who’s very highly valued by Adam [Underwood] who is the person in charge of the academy."

The form of new signing Robin Koch

Robin Koch was brought in during the summer transfer window from SC Freiburg to strengthen the back-line. The German international came in to fill the vacancy left by Ben White once he had returned to Brighton and Hove Albion after his loan spell.

Five games into the new campaign and it looks like the 24-year-old has settled in nicely, with Bielsa giving rave reviews.

"He has had performances of a good level in all of his games. In the first half against Wolves he had a performance above what he had been showing, which was already good. "