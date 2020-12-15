The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post-Chelsea press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead but Daniel Podence’s deflected effort leveled the scoring before Pedro Neto’s last-minute goal gave the home side all three points after a tightly contested game. The win leaves Wolves in 10th place, only five points off the top of the table.

Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media following the impressive result.

On his side’s performance

Wolves were on the receiving end of a late goal just over a week ago against Aston Villa but bounced back to make sure it wouldn’t happen again with a late goal of their own.

Neto’s strike gave his side a deserved victory after pressuring Chelsea throughout the game and Espirito Santo was quick to praise his team's performance and response to going a goal down.

He said: "The performance was good, the reaction to the way we conceded at the beginning of the second half. The way we reacted to the Chelsea goal was good, particularly after the situation in the last minutes against Villa. The second half was very well played."

On Wolves’ character

The ability to come from behind and win the game is an important one in the Premier League and can help a team pick up unexpected points.

Nuno spoke about how much his team speak about character and the attitude that is needed to respond when things might not be falling for the players.

"We always mention character,” he explained. “It's there when things go well, and it's still there when things aren't going so well. Football is a game that is played until the last whistle and this is what is most important, the character along with the focus."

On the system

Wolves have began to experiment with new systems in recent weeks but reverted back to their tried and tested formation against Chelsea.

The system seemed to work well as the Wanderers performed confidently throughout the game. Espirito Santo was pleased with his team but also analysed which areas they could improve on.

He said: "When you work so hard like the boys did, you get your rewards. We are happy. We were organised. We were OK. One side worked better than the other one, but for this game, it was required, better defensive organisation."

On goalscoring without Jimenez

With Raul Jimenez absent, goals may be hard to come by Wolves but this win proved that they do pose some threat with a front line of Podence, Neto, and Fabio Silva.

Nuno has stayed positive during the situation and is happy with the performances of his front line. However, he also believes that they’ll have to overcome more problems in future games without his main striker.

“I don’t consider a problem,” he said. “I consider a solution for a situation that happened, with the absence of a huge player in Raul. What the boys did today was the same that they did three days ago. Let’s have a big picture, that we still have to find more solutions, because not every game is going to happen the same.”

On his young players

Espirito Santo has plenty of extremely talented young players at his disposal and he is keen to make use of them this season.

Owen Otasowie was brought on for the injured Leander Dendoncker at half time to make his Premier League debut. As well as this, youngsters Silva and Neto both started with Vitinha coming off the bench late on.

With this array of youth, Nuno explained the club's philosophy of how to work with them.

He said: “We have a lot of young players that we have to try and develop and improve. Today, after the situation of Leander, we had to put Owen on the pitch, he’s a young boy, he’s been working with us. This is our philosophy, trying to make the players better.

“I think Pedro is better than he was before, Vitinha will become better than he is now, Fabio will be better than he is now. The players that are already here must raise their standards because they are an example for the young ones to follow.”