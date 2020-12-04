Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to put a dent in Liverpool's title defence when they visit Anfield on Sunday night.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men head to Merseyside off the back of an impressive win over Arsenal last weekend, meaning a win on Sunday could propel Wolves into the top four.

Liverpool clinched a place in the UEFA Champions League last 16 with a win against Ajax in midweek but suffered a setback in their last Premier League game as they drew 1-1 against Brighton.

The Reds are currently level on points with Tottenham at the Premier League summit but could fall as far as fourth place come kick-off on Sunday.

Team news

For the first time since a trip to Sunderland in May 2018, Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez in a league game.

The Mexican suffered a fractured skull in the win at the Emirates last weekend, but has undergone successful surgery and will leave the hospital early next week.

Romain Saiss is available for selection, however, having recovered from COVID-19.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson, who added himself to a lengthy injury list including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

This will likely lead to Caoimhin Kelleher making his first Premier League start, while Trent Alexander-Arnold could return from a calf injury suffered against Manchester City in November.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Jota, Salah.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Boly, Marcal; Moutinho, Dendoncker; Traore, Podence, Neto; Silva.

Ones to watch

As always, Liverpool's front three remains the champions' biggest threat, but with the added component of a man Wolves know all too well.

Diogo Jota scored 44 goals in 131 appearances in old gold and black, and the Portuguese will no doubt want to show his old club what they are missing.

With Jimenez now missing for the considerable future, Wolves will need someone to replace his hefty goal tally.

Fabio Silva impressed after replacing the Mexican on Sunday, and will hope to cap what would be his first Premier League start with his second senior goal.

Previous meeting

The two sides last met at Molineux in January, where goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino came either side of a Raul Jimenez header to earn Liverpool a hard-fought 2-1 win.

The last meeting at Anfield came just three-and-a-half weeks before the Reds' win at Molineux, where a VAR-awarded Sadio Mane goal gave Jurgen Klopp's side a 1-0 win over a heavily rotated Wolves side, who had a Pedro Neto goal ruled out for an offside toe in the build up.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 7.15pm on Sunday and is live on Amazon Prime Video.