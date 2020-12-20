The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers’ post-Tottenham Hotspur press conference

Leicester City moved into second place in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 win away from home.

A penalty from Jamie Vardy and a Toby Alderweireld own goal secured a deserved win for the Foxes, taking them two points above Spurs and four points from leaders, Liverpool.

After a sensational afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers gave his thoughts on the outcome of the game to the media.

On his sides’ performance

Including the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, the visitors looked to attack Spurs from the off. Leicester were clinical with their chances and looked in control of the game, something the Foxes’ boss was impressed with.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the victory, Rodgers said: “I thought in the first half we really controlled the game with and without the ball. We played with confidence and a nice rhythm in our game, we looked a really good side and deserved to be in front.

“Then in the second half we controlled the game without the ball but still looked a real threat and still had the confidence to play and actually with a better final pass and a wee bit off finesse we may have scored more.”

On home form

After a fantastic victory today away from home, there is no getting away from that the Foxes home form is not up to scratch and is something that needs improving. Leicester have won just three out of their seven Premier League home games this season, which is in huge contrast to their fantastic away form where they have accumulated 18 points from a possible 21.

The four losses came against sides all lower than Leicester in the league and teams they should be picking up at least a point from. Nevertheless, the Blues have been brilliant on the road but Rodgers admits, the home form needs improving.

He said: “Like most teams, we miss the crowd at home. The Leicester City support is amazing for us so that really gives us an intensity and then of course we need to find, and I need to find more solutions to break down teams that are maybe going to sit in, that’s my responsibility to do that.”

On the disallowed goal

After going one-nil up, the Foxes looked to get a second in the early moments of the second half. In the 48th minute, Leicester looked like they had just got a second as Maddison fired a shot across goal after he brought it down to perfection thanks to James Justin’s long ball over the top of the defence.

Celebrations were then cut short after a VAR review which disallowed Maddison’s goal as he seemed to be inches offside. The Foxes would have been disappointed to see that be overturned and so was Brendan Rodgers.

He said: “It was unfortunate with the goal disallowed, the thickness of a line on a telly it looked like but over the course of the game we were outstanding”.

On starting well

Spurs have started well in most of their games this season and have looked to get on the front foot right from the off. On Sunday though, it was a different story in the capital as Leicester kept hold of the ball and looked calm, composed and looked to create in the Spurs final third.

After 20 minutes, the match was still level but the Foxes were the better side and had shown more desire and determination to get that first goal.

Rodgers said: “They’ve scored so many goals in the first 15 minutes of games, so it was going to be important that we did start well because they have that quality that they’ve shown with the players that they have."

On the penalty decision

The first goal of the game came in stoppage time of the first-half when Wesley Fofana was fouled by Serge Aurier and the visitors were awarded a penalty. Vardy slotted past Hugo Lloris to make it one-nil to the Foxes.

There were calls for a foul on Fofana, but it wasn’t brought back for a penalty for a few minutes as play continued. VAR then had a look at the possible penalty which was then awarded. Rodgers suggested that he was sure of a spot-kick instantly.

He said: “It was a clear penalty, it was one of those where you see it, the modern players are clever, They get their bodies across, and as soon as they get across there’s a shove on the back, and it’s a penalty.”

