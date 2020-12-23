Leicester City vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Both sides come into the game off the back of important victories; Leicester with an impressive 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United thrashed arch rivals 6-2 at Old Trafford.

It's expected to be another close-fought encounter between the two teams and both managers will have to be tactically astute if they are to get anything from the game.

Leicester City

With two games in three days coming up for the Foxes, rotation will be key over the course of the festive period. The only certainty to start is more than likely to be Kasper Schmeichel and with the Red Devils just one point behind Leicester in the league, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rodgers name his strongest line-up on Boxing Day.

Timothy Castagne returned to the starting 11 for the first time in two months after a hamstring problem last Sunday and didn't look out of place, lasting 60 minutes before being replaced by another returning absentee, Daniel Amartey. The Belgian is likely to keep his place, with few, if any changes to the same side that started in the win at Spurs.

Wilfred Ndidi's return to his accustomed midfield position was a huge factor in Leicester's win in the capital and his partner Youri Tielemans is equally as crucial. It's not been uncommon to see that when Tielemans plays well, so do Leicester.

Rodgers could be tempted to include Dennis Praet to cope with the threat of Bruno Fernandes but he is more likely to feature in the trip to Selhurst Park instead.

Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in his last three appearances against Manchester United, but as the league's second highest scorer, he will no doubt been keen to add to his tally.

Predicted Line-Up: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana; Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Manchester United

An emphatic win is likely to boost any side with confidence, but when it's against your biggest rivals, morale is higher than ever before.

Harry Maguire is set to the return to the East Midlands once more as United skipper, whilst Portuguese maestro Fernandes will look to continue his impressive feat of contributing with a goal or assist in all but one of his games away from home.

Daniel James started in the win on Sunday afternoon but he could be the most likely to drop out with Mason Greenwood the candidate most likely to replace him.

Question marks over two-goal hero Scott McTominay's fitness may mean that any of three of Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will be restored to the starting line-up, with Matic probably the most favoured choice.

Predicted Line-Up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Prediction

Home form has been an issue for the Foxes this season whilst on the other hand Manchester United have enjoyed success on the road, winning all but two of their games away from home, which is likely to see people make the visitors the favourites.

Leicester have had an impressive record against the Big Six this year and with United in cup action just three days earlier, the hosts will be fresher than their opponents.

With both teams tough at times you don't know which side is going to turn up, meaning a draw looks the most likely of the three possible results.