Saints defender Matt Targett subject of second bid from Fulham

Reports have suggested that Southampton defender Matt Targett is a keen target for that of Premier League new boys Fulham, with the London-based club lodging a bid in the region of £8 million - but it is highly thought that the Saints will turn down the second approach.

A successful graduate of the south coast side's world-renowned academy, the 22-year-old left-back has struggled to implement himself as a key instigator in Southampton's first-team; completing a total of 42 senior outings.

The interest comes having joined Fulham in the January transfer window, then in the Championship vying for the inevitable promotion, on a six-month loan deal and swiftly became a fan favourite at Craven Cottage.

Targett tallied 21 appearances for the Cottagers during his time in the capital and may very well be setting his sights on regular first-team minutes.

However, the Saints remain adamant that they do not want to allow one of their youth development graduates depart the club.

Fighting for his Saints future

Born in Eastleigh, not too far from Southampton, Targett has been amongst the ranks at St. Mary's since the age of eight and has galvanised his talents at every youth level, including internationally.

Alternatively able to play as an attacking wide midfielder, he has represented the Scotland under-19 national team before switching alliances to England and featuring for the Three Lions' under-20 and 21 stages.

The defender made his competitive debut for the Saints some four years ago as a teenager in the EFL Cup - playing the entire duration of a 2-0 triumph over Millwall.

Meanwhile, many will feel the player's progress has not been at the pace some were expecting in recent seasons and perhaps Targett is debating whether his future lies at Southampton for the long-term, where is he seemingly playing second fiddle to former Manchester City target Ryan Bertrand.

However, the club appear to think differently after rewarding the youngster with a new five-year contract twelve months ago which just may very well prove the dedication and belief they have in the full-back.

In a season that is crucial for the Saints overall, the 22-year-old will certainly want to be apart of a campaign that could turn out to be highly successful and a wide improvement on the catastrophic tragedy that was the 2017-18 term.