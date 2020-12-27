The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers pre-Crystal Palace game

The games continue to come thick and fast for Leicester City as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace, 48 hours after their last outing.

The Foxes held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw after equalising twice through Harvey Barnes and a late Axel Tuanzebe own goal as their record against the 'big six' sides continues to impress.

The Eagles will be looking to put their last game firmly behind them. Despite outnumbering Aston Villa on the pitch after Tyrone Mings' dismissal, Palace slumped to a 3-0 defeat, a week after Liverpool hit them for seven without reply.

Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers, took to the media to give his thoughts ahead of his side's clash in London and here are some of the highlights.

On Crystal Palace

“Of course it is their first game back since that (defeat to Liverpool). They were clearly playing against Liverpool on the top of their game. We probably won’t look too much into that, neither will the players.

“They will look to get back and get three points against us. I don’t think it will have any indication for how it will be going forward.

“We have done OK away from home, we’ve won six of our seven games. We take each game, we’ll look at Palace and look to see if we can get a result.”

Many signs point to a Leicester victory, with the likes of their away form, coupled with the recent results suffered by Palace representing some of the key ones, but Rodgers refuses to see the fixture in the same way.

Despite doing the double over the Eagles last season, Leicester have suffered big defeats to their opponents in recent years, losing four in a row by an aggregate score of 13-1 to Palace, showing that they are more than capable of securing the three points at the expense of the East Midlands side.

On team selection

“The players who are coming in have all been playing. They all understand how we work and I trust them. I want an intensity in the game and we are a team who want to run and give everything.

“That might be difficult for certain players in certain positions after Saturday. Whichever team I pick it will be one I think can win the game."

Due to the quick turnover of matches and the amount of minutes that certain players have played due to limited numbers in the squad, Rodgers may be forced into making changes.

The likes of Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez could be in contention of starts as Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison could be afforded rests from the starting lineup.

Despite potentially planning changes, Rodgers insists that the decision that he makes will not scupper Leicester's chances of gaining all three points as they look to continue their push for the Champions League places come the end of the season.

On injuries

“There’ll be one or two players that have just come back that there will be question marks over and that we’ll need to have a look at. The likes of Timothy Castagne, who has just come back from a hamstring injury are we going to risk that 48-and-a-half hours later? We’ll need to assess that.

“Cags will be back in the squad, or should be all being well, which is great. We’ll clarify that tomorrow. Ricardo won’t be. But all the others should be available to travel.”

Regarding Cengiz Under, he added: “He had a slight hamstring yesterday in training, when he pulled up.

“We’ve had a scan and it’s come up all clear, but he’s feeling a bit of tightness, and it may be related to his back. We’ll have to monitor that and see if he’s available.”

Leicester have struggled with injuries throughout the season, but may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as players begin to make their returns.

Caglar Soyuncu's return will represent a huge boost for the Foxes, following his injury set back that kept him out for longer than anticipated.

Ricardo Pereira remains the only player who could remain out for a longer period of time due to his own set back following his return to the squad.

While Timothy Castagne managed the full 90 minutes against Manchester United, the 48 hour resting period may prove too quick for the Belgian, so he could be rested in order to protect him in the long run.

On the new training ground

“It’s an incredible investment by the club and truly one of the most advanced training centres in world football. To have the privilege to drive into it every day, and yesterday, coming in on Christmas Day, to work and train, it was amazing.

“There’s been no expense spared. What the club have done, that investment is significant and every section of it is amazing to be in. It’s something for the players now and for the future. It’s going to be an amazing training centre to develop players and improve players.

“But like I’ve always said, you can have all of the great facilities, but you also need what goes on inside to be the correct way and now there’s a great chance to develop players to the real highest level.”

The evolution of the club under the King Power group has been nothing short of remarkable and the new £100 million training facility may be one of the most significant steps in the club's future success.

The training ground, which has some of the best facilities in the UK, will not only help the growth of first team and youth players, but will also help attract top talents across Europe to sign for the club as it looks to establish itself amongst the Premier League's elite.

On Leicester's success

“We have created a way of working and playing and the players can play with confidence and personality. We don’t have the financial resources like the others (in the top four) but we want to be competitive.

“That confidence comes from training, the way you work and having the ability to want to improve.”

Ever since the footballing miracle of Leicester's title win, it has become all the more common to see the Foxes competing for places with the league's top guns despite not having the same resources available.

The club's management has done particularly well to recruit the right players for the right price, as well as selling on players for big profits only to replace them swiftly and mostly successfully.

This, coupled with Rodgers' management, led to a push for the top four places right until the final day of last season and while they fell short, they now have the experience to take that next step.

Finding themselves second in the table on Christmas day for the second consecutive season, the foundations have been set already for another push.