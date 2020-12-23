Leicester City vs Manchester United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

After their impressive 0-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Foxes will be looking to get their home record back on track but by no means will it be effortless as Leicester takes on in-form Manchester United.

The Blues haven’t beaten Man United since 2014 when they won in a thrilling 5-3 tie at the King Power Stadium. Since that entertaining game, Leicester have only been able to pick up three points out of a possible 33 points against the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Man United are coming into this one on the back of thrashing their rivals, Leeds United by six goals to two on Sunday, so both sides will be confident of getting another result here.

Team News

There was finally some positive injury news for Leicester last week as summer signing Timothy Castagne made a reappearance in the squad after an eight-week absence with a hamstring injury.

Daniel Amartey also made a return for the Foxes as he replaced Castagne in the 60th minute. The Ghanaian had also been suffering from a problem with his hamstring.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Ricardo Pereira will miss Saturday’s game but Caglar Soyuncu could be back in contention.

In a hectic festive schedule, Manchester United have a number of players ruled out due to injury. Scott McTominay has a groin injury but it is unclear whether that will keep him out of the trip to the East Midlands. Luke Shaw will most likely miss their midweek game against Everton but could return on the 26th meanwhile Phil Jones is likely to be out for the Boxing Day contest.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Albrighton; Ndidi, Tielemans; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Last Meeting

The two sides last met on the 26th of July last season in the final game week, it was the Red Devils who took the three points and brought Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors the lead from the spot midway through the second-half before Jonny Evans was then shown a red card in stoppage time.

United took advantage of that, with Jesse Lingard pouncing on a mistake from Leicester stopper Kasper Schmeichel and doubling the visitors' lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Ones To Watch

Jamie Vardy

As obvious as it seems, Jamie Vardy is the one to watch on Boxing Day. He’s had eight goal involvements against Manchester United in 11 appearances (four goals, four assists) - averaging 182 minutes per goal.

After scoring a penalty and causing the own goal on Saturday, Vardy will be looking to get on the score sheet once more.

With the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes slotting balls through to Vardy, he is also fancied to find the net.

Bruno Fernandes

Since the Portuguese international joined in January, Fernandes has arguably been Manchester United’s best player. He has been in red-hot form this season having bagged nine goals and five assists in the league so far.

Almost everything good goes through the former Sporting man, and he is capable of leading the attacks and can be a major threat in the final third.

The £47 million pound signing is a penalty specialist so the Foxes need to be aware not to make any reckless challenges inside the box.

Embed from Getty Images

Pre-Match Thoughts

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is building a high- quality side after making some notable signings. United currently sit third in the Premier League on 26 points and have the chance to move ahead of Leicester on Saturday.

Rodgers is an admirer of Solskjær's work and believes they his side has got considerable quality.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Rodgers said: “I think Ole’s doing a fantastic job. They'll be disappointed to go out of the Champions League because it’s a competition they have a history in. Ole has reshaped the club in terms of values, and he’s looking to develop young players. I think he’s done a very good job. They’ve got big quality.”

How To Watch

Leicester City vs Manchester United is available to watch on both BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will start at 11:30am with kick-off following half an hour later at 12:30pm.

Alternatively, if you're not able to watch make sure to remain with VAVEL for all the build-up, live text coverage, and analysis.