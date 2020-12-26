The Warm Down: Leicester City fight back twice to draw with Manchester United

The Boxing Day clash between Leicester City and Manchester United saw the two sides land equal blows as the spoils were shared at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United hit first through Marcus Rashford's clinical finish in the bottom corner before Harvey Barnes' powerful leveller saw the two sides return to their corners at half time at one apiece.

United thought they landed the knockout punch with a 79th minute Bruno Fernandes goal, but the Foxes rose from the canvas and levelled once more as Jamie Vardy's off-target shot deflected into the back of the net via Axel Tuanzebe, meaning that the two sides shared the points.

Embed from Getty Images

Foxes' character ends United's run

The visitors came into the game knowing that if they could claim all three points at Leicester, they could equal the record for consecutive away victories, set by Chelsea in 2008. The Red Devils looked on course for doing so until Vardy's effort was steered on goal by Tuanzebe late on.

Halting this record is testament to Leicester, who had to show a tremendous amount of character to level the score twice in the match.

Despite Leicester dominating the ball for large periods of the match, it was United who had the better of the chances, starting very early on as Rashford headed over a glorious opportunity for the Manchester side. United also had a goal ruled out for offside, as well as being denied by a world class Kasper Schmeichel save in what could have been a comfortable afternoon for the visitors.

However, Leicester dug deep and replied at the best possible moments, with Barnes' strike coming just before half time to level the scores for the second half and the own goal coming arguably to late for United to get their noses back in front.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester prove tricky opponents for 'big 6'

The Foxes have taken on Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and now United in the Premier League, losing only to Liverpool at Anfield as they beat Spurs, City and Arsenal away from home and held the Red Devils at home.

Brendan Rodgers' side have managed this record by adapting to each game to find the right blend of sitting off, counter attacking, pressing from the front and controlling possession.

Vardy, who already boasts an impressive record against the league's 'elite', has been key to their success, scoring five goals and forcing two own goals as well as providing an outball for when the pressure builds on the Leicester defence.

The Arsenal game was a prime example of this as the Foxes held firm until they could bring their talisman off the bench, a change that shifted the game into their favour as the former England striker netted the late winner.

While he was on the periphery for the majority of the game against United, Vardy still managed to have a big say on proceedings as he forced the own goal that earned his side another valuable point against rivals for that coveted Champions League spot.

Embed from Getty Images

Tielemans' form key to Leicester's success

When Youri Tielemans is on form, Leicester are a better team for it and it proved the case once again against Manchester United.

The Belgian dictated play expertly in the middle of the park alongside Wilfred Ndidi and, until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on an extra body in Paul Pogba to outnumber Leicester's midfield, the tempo of the game was largely set by Tielemans.

The Leicester number eight completed 79 passes and rarely turned over possession in what was an impressive display. A perfectly timed challenge by the former Monaco man on the edge of the Leicester box also prevented a golden opportunity for the opponents as the defensive side of his game shone through also.

The Foxes' drop in form last season coincided with Tielemans' dip in performance, meaning that it is key to keep the influential Belgian firing on all cylinders if Leicester want to take the next step forward as a club with the Champions League places the aim.