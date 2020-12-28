Burnley vs Sheffield United preview: Clarets host Blades in relegation six-pointer

Burnley welcome Sheffield United to Turf Moor in a key fixture in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men will be looking to bounce back from a controversial 1-0 defeat at Leeds at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blades were beaten by Everton in their last outing after a late winner from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Chris Wilder's side are bottom of the table and yet to win a league game this season, while the Clarets are two points above the drop zone with a game in hand.

Team news

Burnley wingers Dwight McNeil (groin) and Robbie Brady (hamstring) could return after missing Sunday’s trip to Leeds.

However, the game comes too soon for Matej Vydra, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork.

Oliver Burke (back) and Oli McBurnie (shoulder) are doubts for United, while Jon Lundstram is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, Pieters, Wood, Barnes

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Ampadu, McGoldrick, Osborn, McBurnie, Brewster

Match stats

The Clarets have lost just one of the last eight meetings between the sides in all competitions

Burnley and United are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with just eight league goals

If they fail to win, Wilder's men will equal a club record of 19 top-flight matches without a victory

Previous meeting

Burnley knocked the Blades out of this season’s Carabao Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

The visitors went ahead after just four minutes when David McGoldrick slotted home from close range.

After the break, Vydra got the Clarets back on level terms with a clinical finish from Jay Rodriguez’s knock-down.

Brady scored the decisive spot-kick after Nick Pope had saved from McBurnie.

How to watch

Tuesday’s game is live on Amazon Prime Video (KO 6pm).