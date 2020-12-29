The key quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's post-West Bromwich Albion press conference

Leeds United moved up to 11th in the Premier League table as they thumped West Bromwich Albion 5-0 at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

The victory saw Leeds move towards the top half of the table following an impressive victory over West Brom.

On the performance

An own goal from Romaine Sawyers plus strikes from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha sealed the emphatic victory for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

After the game, the former Argentina boss reflected on the performance from his side.

"The team was very effcient," he said.

"From eight chances we managed to score five goals, even if one of the goals wasn't through our own doing. Normally, from eight chances we score two goals max, so with such a high efficiency, the margin of the win was higher.

And apart from that I think we defended well the whole game and we didn't commit any avoidable errors." he added.

On the qualities that Shackleton can bring to the side.

Jamie Shackleton is a player that has always given his all in every position he has played for Leeds United under Bielsa. When he came on for Mateusz Klich at the Hawthorns on Tuesday evening, he seemed to slot straight into the position the Whites head coach wanted him to play with ease.

After the game Bielsa gave this view on the midfielder's performance: "Today, it took him a little longer to adapt to the game," Bielsa admitted.

"In the last game he was slightly more influential. He's a player with good organisation, he's energetic, he's quick, he can surprise opponents and he plays in a position which has many varieties as a box-to-box midfielder.

"He defends with Phillips and attacks with Pablo. Sometimes he plays on the left-centre side of the pitch or the right-centre side in the same game." he continued.



"All those things at this level are not easy to resolve, but he is a player with character and whenever he comes on he always takes on the responsibility."

Update on Klich's injury?

It appeared that Klich was looking in some discomfort when the Polish midfielder was replaced by Shackleton and Bielsa confirmed that "he (Klich) received a knock to his thigh and this didn't allow him to continue, but this hasn't been evaluated just yet."

Ayling's long-term position is it at right-back or at centre-back?

Luke Ayling has always done a job well this season whether it's at right-back or at centre-back and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the fans or by his head coach Bielsa and after the game at the Hawthorns, the former Chile head coach gave his thoughts on how well Ayling has performed this season.

"When he plays as a full-back he also shines, as a centre-back he’s shining and I think if he played as a defensive midfielder he would also be efficient," he admitted.



"He’s a player who has qualities, normally he uses a big percentage of his virtues because he forces it upon himself and he has the character to take risks without making errors which is hat distinguishes the best players.

They chose well, they execute well and when they take risks they don't make mistakes." he continued.

Is it necessary for Bielsa and Leeds to do anything in the upcoming transfer window?

The January transfer window is just a few days away from being in full swing and there are bound to be players linked with a move to Elland Road and join Bielsa's side.

Bielsa wasn't giving anything away when he was asked about any potential signings next month: "I can't give you a firm answer, I can't say yes or no," the Whites head coach said.

"If there's a player that clearly improves the squad then obviously that would be good for the club.

The option to bring a great player to the club sometimes depends on the needs of the team, but sometimes opportunities arise. In this sense, Victor Orta has a way of working which usually benefits the team."