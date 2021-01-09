Lessons learnt: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United

Arsenal won by two goals against Newcastle United on their Fa Cup third round match.

The match was drawn in to extra time only to see Arsenal produce two stunning goals from Emile Smith Rowe and their captain Pierre-emerick Aubameyang.



Here are five key points from the match:

Willian Borges looking bored and disinterested



Willian Borges got his chance at number 10 role this match and played 65 minutes in which he completely lacked quality, passion and desire. Mikel Arteta explored with different options available at his disposal only to see Willian dropping another clue less lacklustre performance.

It will be difficult for Mikel Arteta to justify giving Willian a starting spot going forward.

Kieran Tierney again the standout performer

​​​​​​​

Kieran Tierney again was essential for Arsenal in their win. He defended well throughout the match, intelligently dropped back and was a complete nemesis going forward against Newcastle United.

He provided the assist for Aubameyang when he crossed the ball after an excellent pass into the box from Granit Xhaka. Kieran showed pride, passion and desire in his performance and deservedly pushing for the armband surely.

Emile Smith Rowe is a star in making

​​​​​​​

Emile Smith Rowe had a topsy turvy match after coming on for Arsenal. After replacing Reiss Nelson at 56th minute, he was shown a red card at 94th minute only to see referee Chris Kavanagh changing it to yellow after reviewing VAR which only helped him produce an excellent match winning goal after a determined headed pass from Alexander Lacazette.

He created numerous chances by being always available and on the move and showed everything that Willian lacked throughout the match in the number 10 position.

Bernd Leno justifying the no.1 spot

​​​​​​​

Bernd Leno is showing everyone why Arteta stuck with him being the number one at the club. He made an excellent save of a cracking low drive from Andy Carroll on the 92nd minute of the match and kept Arsenal in the game.

Surely Leno has been the brick wall that saved everything thrown at him throughout the match.

Arsenal brewing with confidence

​​​​​​​

It was a good performance from complete team to get over the line where they were held for 109 minutes from a determined Newcastle Side.

Starting from Leno saving arsenal in the dying minutes of the match, defence looking solid, Tierney being the attacking threat always, Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe combining magically to Aubameyang finishing an excellent team goal from Arsenal.

It was a determined performance from Arsenal. Exuberance of youth surely helping Arsenal in order to revive their season and Arteta deserves all the praise for this turnaround.