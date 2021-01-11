Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton: Predicted Line-Ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night as they face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, after advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

Everton currently sit up in seventh in the Premier League, after winning four of their previous five matches. As for the hosts, they find themselves down in 13th with only one win in their previous five league games, which came against Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

The Opposition

Previously in the league, Everton were beaten by West Ham United 1-0 as Tomáš Souček scored in the 86th minute to win it for the Hammers. Throughout this game, Everton dominated the ball, having 60% possession, but they struggled to create a proper clear cut chance on goal.

Despite looking defensively shaky in recent weeks, especially against West Ham, where they conceded numerous clear cut chances, The Toffees do have huge amounts of firepower going forward, that can and will hurt Wolves if they are not switched on.

Embed from Getty Images

Main threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently out with a hamstring injury, which is positive news for the hosts, whilst winger Richarlison is also a doubt for the visitors and will be checked on the morning of the game.

With these two out, Everton's strength going forward will have to be through the two playmakers in the middle, Gylfi Sigurðsson and James Rodriguez. These are two players that, if given space, can really hurt the Wolves backline, so it is paramount that Ruben Neves and Leander Dendonker are focussed throughout.

Tactics and formation

Nuno Espirito Santo has recently been trying to find his best squad and that tactics that work in order to make Wolves as dangerous as possible. We have seen a mix of a back three and a back four from the Portuguese manager of recent weeks, but tomorrow it is more likely he will go with the back four option.

Against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, Wolves did play a back four and they looked very solid in doing so. Despite not having much pressure put on them throughout the match, the times where The Eagles did come forward, Wolves looked solid.

Embed from Getty Images

Wolves come into this game having only won one league match in their last seven, having scored seven goals. At times, Wolves have struggled to get anything going in the attacking third of the pitch due to the absence of Raul Jimenez.

The two returning loanees, Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could both make starts tomorrow, as 18-year-old Fabio Silva has looked a little low on confidence and hasn't been playing the way he knows he can.

Gibbs-White, who could feature in the number 10 role, is a huge boost for the Midlands side, as he is a player that has the ability to drive at teams and put Wolves on the front foot.

Adama Traore's goal against Palace will do him the world of good and his confidence will now be through the roof, meaning we should expect to see the Adama of last season.

Embed from Getty Images

Nuno announced earlier today that Wolves are in "one of the most challenging times" since Nuno has been in charge at the club, as the Midlands side are currently without numerous players due to injury.

Willy Boly, Fernando Marçal and Daniel Podence are all out injured and will miss this upcoming match as well as Jonny Castro Otto and Jimenez, who are still in early recovery for major injuries.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1): Ruí Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendonker, Pedro Neto, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Patrick Cutrone.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Tom Davies, Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Bernard, Cenk Tosun