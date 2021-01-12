The Warm Down: Keane heads Everton past stubborn Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to defeat against Everton at Molineux in the Premier League. Even with all their attacking promise, Wolves couldn't manage to take advantage of their chances.

Wolves are now winless in their last five Premier League games.

In a game that saw a back and forth first half result in two superbly taken goals, Everton took advantage of a quieter second half with Michael Keane scoring the winner for the Toffee's in the 77th minute putting them up 2-1, a lead they managed to hold onto.

Despite losing, the Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be able to take positives from this loss against a team who are now inside the Champions League places.

• Neves controls the game with class display

Ruben Neves controlled the play from the Wolves midfield, drawing them level after Alex Iwobi's opener. He scored a sweet volley from 8 yards out past a helpless Jordan Pickford after end-to-end opening exchanges of the first half.

Neves led the Wolves pack back into the game with an wide array of passes that really opened up the game.

Had Neves's beautiful volley from 30 yards out found the top corner, it would have put Wolves up 2-1 and the end of the game would have been played out a lot differently.

However, Wolves conceded late through Keane's header. Before this, they could have pushed on and looked for a winner but the goal seemed to take the wind out of them and they weren't the same afterwards.

Neves went close again though after Everton's goal, with their only real effort in the last 10 minutes, with a free-kick that he put just wide of the post.

• Fabio Silva isolated up top

Fabio Silva, who is deputising for the recovering Raul Jimenez, struggled up top for Wolves, providing no real outlet for them. Nuno will hope there is a lot more to come from the young Portuguese under 19 international because of his philosophy of playing and improving young players.

The young player has been struggling in recent weeks for the men in gold and black, since Jimenez's injury against Arsenal, Silva has failed to capitalise on his chance to shine, but he will get more chances to prove his talent on the main stage.

Despite his obvious talent is looks unlikely that Silva will uproot Jimenez in the starting 11 long term, unless he has a meteoric rise in the next few weeks.

Wolves severely lack depth in attacking positions and may seek reinforcements in the transfer market.

• Gibbs-White returns to the starting line-up

Morgan Gibbs-White made his come back to the starting 11 making his first start for Wolves this season. He had a relatively quite game on the left hand side but he showed why he has been recalled from his loan in the Championship with Swansea, after a few classy touches in the first half.

Wolves are lacking in attacking areas with a few players out injured, whilst Gibbs-White did okay filling in on the left hand side they will be elated when Jimenez makes his return.

Wolves will still need to decide whether they are happy with their current attacking options, or whether they want to bolster the squad this transfer window.