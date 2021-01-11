The Five Key Quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's Pre-Everton Press Conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Everton hoping to build on an FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace.

Since beating Chelsea, Wolves have failed to win in their last four Premier League games.

Here are some of the most significant takeaways from his virtual press conference, as quoted by the official Wolverhampton Wanderers website and Birmingham Live.

On his Injury Struggles

“For sure it is. We had seasons before, I think in the first season of the Premier League, we made the same starting 11 ten times I think, so that reflects a lot on where we were before.

"Now is a different situation, but we are ready for it. It’s always demanding, for all the situations that are around us, and this particular year is very demanding for everybody."

We have [Willy] Boly out, we have [Fernando] Marcal out, we have problems, and we will try to find solutions for them."

As well as Boly and Marcal, Nuno will face the Toffees without Daniel Podence and star striker Raul Jimenez at his disposal.

Jonny Castro Otto is still recovering from a knee injury suffered back in august 2020.

The injuries to key players have hit the squad hard, particularly in attack.

Summer signing Fabio Silva has been the Mexicans replacement, however he has failed to fill the goal-scoring void.

On the Season Being Paused

Despite entering a third national lockdown, the Premier League is continuing fixtures.

Not only are matches being postponed, but teams some teams have been forced to squads of youth players in order to avoid cancelling games.

Aston Villa and Derby County were two teams who were forced to make such changes, both of which were both knocked out of the FA cup.

“This is my biggest fear, because the schedule will go crazy, it will be impossible to even finish the league and think about the Euros. What I feel is that if we stop, everything will change. It’s a tough decision to make.

That was the consideration when we stopped the first time. We identified that the time that we stopped and time required for the preparation after is equal. If you stop for X amount of weeks, you need X amount of weeks before you restart. If we repeat the same stoppage time as we did before, then it would be impossible.”

If more games were to get postponed, then the league may be halted until it is safe to resume.

This was the case during the 2019/20 Premier League season where all fixtures were postponed for three months after the country was put into its first national lockdown.

On Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has been absent from the matchday squad since the end of November after suffering a fractured skull on Wolves' visit to the Emirates.

After a clash of heads with David Luiz, the striker was rushed to the hospital to be treated.

Despite fears of it being a career-ending injury, Jimenez will be at Nuno's disposal in the future.

However, no timeline has been placed on the Mexican's recovery just yet.

“It’s very good to have Raul around and to see him improve. It’s very nice to see him smile and already doing some exercise in the gym.

"He is having positive thoughts that he is going to return and join us, this is what pleases me and everybody around the club. We’re going to have Raul back.”

On the Transfer Window

The Wolves manager has already recalled Morgan Gibbs-White and Patrick Cutrone from their loan spells at Swansea City and Fiorentina respectively.

Gibbs-White has done well in the Championship, however, Cutrone struggled with game time in Italy.

Wolves have also been linked with Liverpool's Divock Origi who has fallen out of favour at Anfield.

However, in The Molineux View podcast, Tim Spiers has warned fans not to expect any big-money deals this month.

"We still have time, the transfer window is open so we have to be ready for what can happen - ins and outs.

We have to be ready to react if that’s the case and ready to re-balance if you consider that you still need more options.”

With the current injury situation at the club, it would be no surprise if Nuno was to enter the transfer market.

On Everton

Everton travel to Molineux on the back of a win against Rotherham United in the FA Cup.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's men lost their last Premier League match to West Ham United.

Despite the loss, Everton have won four of their last five league matches, as they sit in seventh place; level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Everton also have Dominic Calvert-Lewin among their ranks, who has been in great form this season, scoring 11 goals.

A win could take The Wanderers into 11th place.

“I am expecting a very tough match. They have a very good squad and a fantastic manager. Coming back to Molineux is always good for us and we want to compete well and have a good game.