The key quotes from Jose Mourinho's post-Fulham press conference

The story of Tottenham Hotspur's season continues, after another disappointing draw at home to relegation-threatened Fulham.

A late Ivan Cavaleiro header cancelled out Harry Kane's first-half opener, a deserved result on the basis of both teams performance.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said this to the media after the game:

On the performance

Both teams enjoyed a good start to the game, both sides having moments in the opening 45 minutes, with Spurs having the edge off the balance of play.

They went into the interval a goal up, and should have had more had it not been for two superb Alphonse Areola saves to deny Heung-Min Son, chances Tottenham would end up regretting.

The second half saw the intensity drop from Spurs, with Fulham growing into the contest, they were good value for their point but Mourinho was less than impressed.

"Not good enough, but good enough to win."

"Not good enough because I think we have to play better in a more consistent way, but good enough to create four or five big chances, good enough to give Hugo in a very quiet evening."

"Good enough to win the game but not good enough because we have to play better than we did."

On the build-up to the match

Tottenham had been scheduled to play Aston Villa, however the Villains were hit by a Covid outbreak and forced to postpone, this led to the Premier League making Fulham fill in for Villa to prevent fixture congestion.

The meeting between Spurs and Fulham was scheduled for earlier in the season but also had to be postponed due to Fulham's own Coronavirus outbreak.

Fulham boss Scott Parker was furious at the short notice given to his side in preparation for this match-up, causing a bit of back-and-forth in the manager's pre-match press conferences.

"Look, I truly believe, I have to believe and I know the top hierarchy at Fulham Football Club and we're dealing with honest people and of course they had problems."

"Of course the reason why we didn't play the game when we should, there were reasons for that. Let's put that very, very, very clear."

The reason why they were not happy to play today is a different questions you have to ask Scott not me. But in the football world it's very difficult to keep secrets."

On the over reliance of Kane and Son

Between the pair that is Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, they have combined for 13 goals this season, equalling an all-time Premier League record that was set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

Almost 80% of the league goals Spurs have scored this campaign have been as a result of the quality these two forwards have, and goals do not seem to be coming from any other sources, an issue Mourinho clearly has when picking his right winger.

"Look but I understand that in the first half we had chances to kill the game. Some of them are Areola's responsibility. In the second half we had the biggest chance to kill the game but when you don't do it you cannot concede goals the way we did do it."

On recurring defensive frailties

Wednesday night's game was the 10th occasion Tottenham had dropped points from a winning position, it followed a very similar pattern to the performance at Selhurst Park and is beginning to frustrate fans.

Mourinho's side do not look comfortable with slender leads, crumbling under late pressure far too often for him to be pursuing tight one goal victories with this side.

"I think there are things that have to be with the characteristics of players. There are things that are difficult too."

"There are some things they have to do with organisation of the team, but other things they have to do with individual skills, individual ability, and it's as simple as that."