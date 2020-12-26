Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted lineups and how to watch

The Sunday night fixture sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to The Molineux as they attempt to recover from two consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also suffered as of late, losing three out of their last four league matches, their inconsistency sees them sit 11th in the table.

Their last game at home saw them beat Chelsea 2-1 in impressive fashion and they will need a similar level of performance to pick up three points against Spurs.

Currently sixth in the league, Tottenham need three points to remain in touching distance of Liverpool if they are to mount any sort of title challenge this campaign.

Team news

Nuno Espirito Santos will yet again be without his star striker Raul Jimenez, as he is set for a long spell on the sidelines to recover, while fullback Jonny is also ruled out.

Wolves will be hoping key defender Leander Dendoncker is available for selection as he he is a doubt through injury.

The unexpected defeat to relegation threatened Burnley on Monday will mean Nuno will likely make a host of changes in order to avoid a repeat of the disappointment.

This will give opportunities to the likes of Fabio Silva, Adama Traore and William Boly to impress and push for a regular starting spot.

Spurs will yet again be without Gareth Bale for a fixture after the Welshman suffered a calf injury in the first half of the Carabao Cup tie against Stoke City.

Besides Japhet Tanganga and Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham are lucky to have a fully fit squad for this fixture, it will probably mean Jose Mourinho recalls Stevie Bergwijn to the starting XI.

Ones to watch

Wolves: Pedro Neto

Embed from Getty Images

Young Portuguese forward Pedro Neto has been a standout performer for Wolves this season, in the absence of Jimenez, he has really stepped up.

He scored a superb winner when Wolves invited Chelsea to The Molineux, showcasing his dribbling and finishing ability when attacking.

Neto has also linked up well with fellow Portuguese winger Daniel Podence, both causing fullbacks problems on the flanks.

Playing on the left, he will likely be up against Serge Aurier - who had a torrid time against Leicester - and will look to heap more misery on the right-back.

With Nuno opting to use the 3-4-3 in games, it relieves his wingers of defensive duty and allows them to focus on going forward, springing into life when on the counter attack.

Tottenham: Heung-Min Son

Embed from Getty Images

Heung-Min Son is the leading goalscorer for Spurs so far this season, with 11 goals scored, behind only Mohamed Salah in the league.

He has formed a deadly partnership with striker Harry Kane, the pair responsible for 12 goals already this campaign, only one behind the record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

The Korean international has been in impeccable form this season, leading the line with Kane in great fashion, when in behind - one on one - he seems unstoppable.

Up against a back 5, he will look to exploit the space in-between the wingback and the centre backs, it will be a tough test against physical opposition.

Although he scored in the defeat at Anfield with a clinically taken goal, he was kept relatively quiet in the game against Leicester City and if Wolves are to get anything out of this one, they will have to do the same.

Predicted lineups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Podence; Silva, Neto

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

How to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 7:15pm GMT on Sunday 27th December 2020, and is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.