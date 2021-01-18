Reading vs Coventry City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups

Veljko Paunovic's Reading will be looking for another win towards their promotion push as they face Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Reading currently find themselves in sixth spot in the Championship table, six points off of second with a game in hand. A win tomorrow night could take them as high as third.

Meanwhile, for Mark Robins' Coventry, they find themselves in 17th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone. A win could take them one place higher in the table, as they look to maintain their Championship status for another year after winning League One last season.

Team news

Reading are still without Liam Moore and Yakou Meite, who are hoped to be back by the end of the month. George Puscas recovered from his hernia issue but has seemed to pick up another injury based on his recent social media posts, so is unlikely to feature. Felipe Araruna and Andy Yiadom are still a couple of weeks away, while Lewis Gibson could be back next week.

Coventry could have first choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi back in contention for the Sky Blues after playing a full 90 minutes in a U-23 game on Monday. He has been out since late November with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Wesley Jobello also featured in the same U-23 game, playing 60 minutes as he looks to recover after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Michael Rose is nearing full fitness but will not feature, same goes for midfielder Liam Kelly.

Summer signing Tyler Walker is set to be out until February, while Matt Godden and Jodi Jones are out long-term.

We could also see debuts for Matty James and Viktor Gyokeres, who both arrived on loan from Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Predicted lineups

Reading :

Rafael; Holmes, Morrison, McIntyre, Richards, Laurent, Rinomhota, Swift, Olise, Ejaria, Joao.

Coventry :

Marosi; Dabo, Hyam, McFadzean, Ostigard, McCallum, Sheaf, Hamer, O'Hare, Biamou, Gyokeres.

Ones to watch

Lucas Joao

Seen as the best all-round striker in the division by some, the striker has been the main source of goals for the Royals so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 17 games.

With his hold up play and his flair, he proves to be someone most defences in the league fail to contain, including Coventry, who he scored against earlier in the season.

Gustavo Hamer

Having already been linked with Rangers this January, in under six months in the Midlands he has already caught the eye as one of the most underrated midfielders in the division this season.

He is their joint top scorer but has some issues with his temperament, as shown by his 2.5 fouls per game, 1.1 higher than any other Coventry player. He will be hoping to help his side to victory once again, and maybe even score against Reading as he did earlier in the season.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was at the end of October when Coventry ended Reading's miraculous unbeaten start to the Championship by winning 3-2.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 18:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19, and is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena, and is also available to watch by purchasing an iFollow pass for £10.