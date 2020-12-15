Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Coventry City will host Huddersfield Town at St. Andrews this coming Wednesday at 20:00 BST, as the Sky Blues look at the prospect of climbing above the Terriers in the Championship.

Mark Robins' Coventry will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to eight games, with the last defeat coming against Watford in early November.

Meanwhile, Town hit a setback away at Bournemouth, as the Cherries demolished Carlos Corberan's side and granted Huddersfield their second defeat in six games.

Town will be looking to extend their lead away from the relegation embers with a victory, especially as they welcome a challenging Watford test on the weekend.

Team news

The home side will be missing goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheekbone), who is absent for the next few months after sustaining a 'horror' injury against Cardiff City.

Jodi Jones and Wesley Jobello will be long-term absentees, whilst Julien Dacosta (ankle) and Matt Godden (foot) look unlikely to be involved.

Huddersfield will be without top goalscorer Josh Koroma (hamstring), who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines alongside Jonathan Hogg (groin) and Christopher Schindler (knee).

Predicted lineups

Coventry City:

Wilson; Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, McCallum, Sheaf, Kelly, O'Hare, Hamer, Walker.

Huddersfield Town:

Schofield; Rowe, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo, Eiting, O'Brien, Bacuna, Diakhaby, Ward, Mbenza.

Ones to watch

Liam Kelly

Midfield general Liam Kelly has been an influential figure in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues this season.

Kelly has been related to Lothar Matthaus by pundits, for his fighting spirit and no-nonsense attitude in a defensive midfield role, Kelly's been a revelation in splitting up play and transitioning from defence to attack.

Lewis O'Brien

Huddersfield youth graduate Lewis O'Brien has been receiving interest from an array of Premier League clubs- and rightly so.

The box-to-box midfielder is tremendously versatile, and has linked up brilliantly with Koroma before his injury, but also is the reason for so much of the positivity within the changing room. Like Kelly, he's an influential figure and helps derive team chemistry, something which will prove crucial considering Saturday's embarrassing defeat to Bournemouth.

Previous meeting

​​​​​​​These two sides haven't met one another since 1977, in a game which saw Coventry run out 2-0 victors in the League Cup. Goals from Jim Holton and Ian Wallace were enough for the Sky Blues, who advanced to the third round.

How to watch

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The match is available on iFollow via Coventry or Huddersfield's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.