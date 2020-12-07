Coventry City vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Coventry City will host Luton Town at St. Andrews this coming Tuesday at 19:45 BST, as the home side will look to clinch their third consecutive win at home.

However with Birmingham being in tier three, fans will have to remain patient before returning to support the Sky Blues, who have had a shaky start to their tenure in the Sky Bet Championship but are beginning to find their feet; as they are currently unbeaten in their last five.

Their opponents however, Luton, currently sit mid-table which the supporters will be pleased with, as the Hatters were widely tipped for relegation at the start of the season. They have been on the receiving end of a few drummings over the past few weeks, including demolition jobs from Cardiff City and Swansea City, but did surprisingly defeat table toppers Norwich City just under a week ago.

Team news

City goalkeeper Marko Marosi is out for the foreseeable future (broken cheekbone), whilst Matt Godden and Julien Dacosta also remain unavailable.

Michael Rose (groin) also looks a doubt but may be back in contention for Robins' squad.

In terms of Luton, Matt Pearson is absent due to his dismissal against Swansea, whilst club captain Sonny Bradley may be unavailable due to the recent passing of his father.

Martin Cranie, Simon Sluga and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu all look set to be missing once again, whilst striker Elliot Lee returns for contention.

Predicted lineups

Coventry City:

Wilson; Dabo, Ostigard, Hyam, McCallum, O'Hare, Hamer, Kelly, Shipley, Walker, Biamou.

Luton Town:

Shea; Bree, Lockyer, Galloway, Potts, Rea, Tunnicliffe, Moncur, Berry, Clark, Collins.

Ones to watch

Tyler Walker

24 year old striker Tyler Walker is beginning to prove a vital signing to the Sky Blues.

Leading the line, Walker has proven consistent and predatory in front of goal, often netting for Coventry and solidifying his place in the starting eleven, as Robins will have a decision on his hands when Godden returns from injury. But Walker is looking hungry and a grafter, chasing down the loose ball and often creating dangerous chances for his side.

George Moncur

Midfield lionheart George Moncur is fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet under Nathan Jones.

Moncur controls the midfield and often is the transition from defence to attack, but has even popped up on the scoresheet, netting twice so far this season. He's a player the Luton team-mates trust and can rely on, and could be the difference between three points and none at St. Andrews.

Previous meetings

​​​​​​​These two sides last faced each other in League One at Kenilworth Road in what turned out to be a stalemate. A 1-1 draw was a good result for Coventry, as at the time Luton were pushing for the title and dominated the game with the majority of the chances and possession.

However, goals from Pearson and Jordan Shipley coincided this encounter to a point a piece.

How to watch

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The match is available on iFollow via Coventry or Luton's respective club websites, with match passes priced at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.