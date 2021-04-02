The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' pre-Manchester City press conference

Leicester City return from the international break to face league leaders Manchester City, at the King Power stadium on Saturday evening.

The Foxes return to league action after an emphatic win against Manchester United in the FA Cup but face a stern test in Man City who are already 14 points clear at the top of the league.

Rodgers' men are looking to do the double over the Citizens, as they won 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium back in September and another win would maintain the Champions league push.

Brendan Rodgers spoke to the media ahead of the game and here are some of his key quotes.

On the return of James Maddison

Having already welcomed back Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, Ayoze Perez and Wesley Fofana, Leicester's injury list seems to be shortening with the return of James Maddison who has missed the last six games with a hip injury.

A huge boost for the Foxes, but also the perfect time for the Coventry-born star to get back into the England fold and be selected ahead of the European Championship in the summer.

"He's back in training and he will be available for the weekend and that is great news for us.

"Clearly he's not 100% match-fit, but in terms of his football fitness he looks great. In the last few weeks, he's been working with the team and working with the players that we've had available and this week he's stepped that up.

"He's had nothing to report with any pain and looks great so it's really good news for us, his availability back into the squad again an hopefully he can stay fit from now till the end of the season."

On that fantastic 5-2 win against the Manchester City back in September

Pep Guardiola has led Man City to a record 20 wins in a row this season and have only lost three times this season, including to the Foxes conceding five for the first time since 2003.

A Jamie Vardy Hat-trick, inspired Leicester to thrash Man City and question Guardiola's approach towards the title, however they are now 14 points clear at the top as well as still competing in all domestic cups this season.

"The games against Manchester City, there is always a pattern to them which is very clear that they really dominate the ball, outstanding team in the positioning game, how the team play so that really limits you with the time you have on the ball and I think probably on average any team with have 26-36% possession against them so that shows you the level they can dominate the ball but what I then important is the attack especially a team like ourselves who like to have the ball will probably have it less than normal but when you do have to you really have to exploit the spaces there and play with the quality and we were able to do that in the first game.

"We didn't have much of the ball but when we did we played very good. They are an incredible team with a good consistent level with the best manager in the world so they have all the ingredients to be a outstanding team and were really excited by it because its a different type of game we can normally play cause of the level on the opponent, we can still play to a high level and be really effective in the game."

On the John Stones' error and how it can benefit Leicester

Man City Defender John Stones has been in great form for the Citizens this season, but his costly error for England in mid-week allowed polish midfielder, Jakub Moder to score after dispossessing Stones on the edge of the area.

This can be seen as encouragement for a Leicester side that won three penalties in the 5-2 victory as well as two strikers who will be hungry for goals, with Jamie Vardy's last goal coming against Liverpool in February and Kelechi Iheanacho who has been has been named March’s Premier League player of the month after scoring seven goals in four games.

"They are a top class team and every team has an area you look to take advantage from but John Stones is a outstanding player and he's shown that since he's came back into the team his level of concentration and his quality and I think he's been brilliant for them and shown the qualities he has.

"His mistake last-night can happen, its unfortunate but for the rest of the game he was very very good so you know you're going to make mistakes but within the game itself, when you play against any team that plays, there is always a little bit of space and you have to try and be able to exploit that

"That's the challenge, it's always a great challenge and a real test playing against Manchester City. Just because of the level its normally a different game to what we would play so you're trying to come up with a strategy what allows you to get a result and we'll hope to do that at the weekend"