 The Warm Down: Foxes overcome Saints to climb into second place

Leicester City managed to progress further towards the top of the Premier League table as they were victorious over seventh-place Southampton.

The source of goals came from the two English youngsters- one being James Maddison and the other being Harvey Barnes. The Foxes managed to hold out against the pressure of Southampton before sealing the deal in stoppage time.

Leicester were the side that came out on top on the night and Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with his team's performance and start to 2021 being the winners in all three of their games.

English Youngsters steal the show

With Gareth Southgate watching on in the stands, the young Englishmen would have been eager to catch his eye. There were numerous players for Southgate to look out for, but it was Leicester’s talents that thrived.

James Maddison shrugged off Jack Stephens before blasting his attempt past Alex McCarthy into the roof of the net. Maddison would have been proud of himself with that one, knowing the UEFA European Championships are coming up with Southgate watching. The English display didn’t stop there though with James Justin putting in a brilliant performance in the left-back position once again.

Harvey Barnes then went on to seal the win in the fifth minute of added time, slotting the ball past the Saints' goalkeeper showcasing why he should be in the European Championship squad.

With Justin’s forward-thinking ability and versatility, Maddison’s creativeness and intelligence, and Barnes’ tricky dribbling and clinical edge now in his game, could Gareth Southgate call upon all three of them for this year's competition coming up this summer?

Wilfred Ndidi dominates the middle of the park

Since returning from his injury, the Nigerian midfielder has bossed it in the central role. Wilfred Ndidi isn’t afraid to go into a challenge and always backs himself to win battles which is key to for his position.

With Wilfred Ndidi’s tough job of keeping the likes of Che Adams, Theo Walcott, and James Ward-Prowse out, the Leicester midfielder made it look easy. He won the ball off the opposition on numerous occasions and then went onto build counter-attacks.

Ndidi made the most amount of tackles (five) out of everybody else on the pitch on Saturday night. The powerful midfielder seemed to be everywhere against Saints.



When he was out injured there were question marks whether Ndidi would be able to return to the side with Nampalys Mendy playing so well but against the Saints, Ndidi showcased to the fans why he should be Leicester's number one defensive midfielder.

Schmeichel makes his 400th appearance

Kasper Schmeichel made a big landmark in his career on Saturday evening making his astonishing 400th appearance in a Foxes’ shirt.

On the 27 of June 2011, Schmeichel was officially confirmed as a Leicester player, signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Since then he’s made 357 League appearances, 29 domestic cup appearances, 12 European appearances and three others. It was actually his 401st game but the Community Shield isn't an official fixture.

What a night it was for Schmeichel to play his 400th game for the club getting three points and most importantly a clean sheet - making it his 137th game without conceding.

The Dane is now the 10th player in the history of the club to reach the achievement of 400 games with the most recent player accomplishing it being Steve Walsh.

