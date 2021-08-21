The key quotes from Jürgen Klopp's post-Burnley press conference

Liverpool made it two wins from two as they defeated Burnley at home in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a header in the first half. Sadio Mane then sealed the win in the second half, rounding off a brilliantly worked team goal.

Anfield also welcomed back a full crowd for the first time since March 2020.

Following the match, Jurgen Klopp addressed the media.

"Harvey was part of this performance"

A surprise selection on the team sheet today was the inclusion of Harvey Elliot, who was handed his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old played the full 90 minutes on the right hand side of the midfield three, where he linked up with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The youngster registered the third most touches (77) in the Liverpool team, as well as the fourth most passes (59), losing possession only twice.

Embed from Getty Images

The maturity Elliot showed whilst linking up with his senior teammates demonstrated that he is ready for the step up.

Klopp said: "Harvey was part of this performance. Everybody wants to talk to me about Harvey and I understand absolutely – when an 18-year-old boy plays such a mature game I can understand why everyone was asking, but I was not surprised he played like this.

"That is exactly how he has trained now for six or seven weeks since we are back, since he is back from loan. Yes, it was good."

"Both full-backs had a good game"

It was another impressive display from Liverpool's full-backs, as both Tsmikas and Alexander-Arnold grabbed an assist.

Tsimikas whipped in a cross onto the head of Jota, who scored his second goal of the season, while Alexander-Arnold flicked a cushioned pass into the path of Mane who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Embed from Getty Images

The full-backs were also solid defensively helping the side keep a second successive clean sheet.

Klopp said: "Both full-backs had a good game. Both spectacular, if you want, with two nice [assists] – Kostas with the cross and Trent with the little cheeky curve ball or whatever for Sadio.

"It was a good game. I think everybody thinks both full-backs played a good game and in this situation that means they were defensively really good as well in a really difficult game from a defensive point of view."

"The best 12:30 atmosphere we had"

Anfield finally welcomed back fans into the ground for the first time in almost 18 months.

Embed from Getty Images

The last time fans entered the stadium in full capacity for a Premier League match was in March 2020 as The Reds came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Since then, games have been played behind closed doors, with the exception of a few of games towards the end of 2020 which allowed a limited capacity to attend.

It's safe to say Klopp was pleased to have the fans back.

Klopp said: "Everybody was really looking forward to this football festival, to this game, and I think nobody leaves this place today with any kind of disappointment because I think all of our dreams were fulfilled today, atmosphere-wise.

"That was, for sure, the best 12.30pm atmosphere we had. It was pretty special, really special. How the game was as well, pretty special, because Burnley are Burnley – and Burnley cause you problems."

"It's just too dangerous"

Despite the result, it wasn't all positive from Klopp's post match interviews. The German manager wasn't happy with the way the game was officiated.

In order to support the flow of games, more fouls will be allowed during the match.

However Klopp is worried about the safety of his players with the added leniency.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp said: "You saw these challenges with [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood with Virgil [Van Dijk] and Joel [Matip]. I'm not 100 per cent sure if we're going in the right kind of direction with these kind of decisions. It feels like we're going 10 or 15 years backwards.

"It's just too dangerous. You cannot really judge the situations. How you get up in the air is fine but when you come down and they stand still into the defender, it's just hard. The rules are like they are."