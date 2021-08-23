Spurs agree terms with Pape Sarr

The arrival of Fabio Paratici during the summer has Tottenham Hotspur preparing for the future.

First, it was the signing of 20 year-old Bryan Gil from Sevilla in exchange for a team veteran like it was Erik Lamela.

Starboy

Now, Spurs are in advanced talks to complete a transfer for FC Metz wonderkid Pape Matar Sarr. This deal would include a loan move back to the French club for the season for the 18-year-old.

Football Insider Fabrizio Romano, reported the Metz president, Bernard Serin claims he already has "verbal agreement" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a deal for the player.

"Nothing is signed, but I have a verbal agreement with the president of Tottenham", he told Amazon.

"It is much more [than €15m], both on the fixed amount and the bonuses. Pape Matar must also be satisfied with the contract offered to him and this is not yet the case.

"There will be more discussions at the start of the week."

He added: "If the transfer is to Tottenham, he will be loaned to FC Metz [for the season]."

Numbers

The total cost of the move could be of around €30M and a six-year contract, with Spurs fending off a whole host of European clubs to secure the signing.

Deal at final stages for talented midfielder Pape Sarr to Tottenham from Metz. The verbal agreement has been reached between the two clubs - now discussing on Sarr staying on loan at Metz until June 2022. ⚪️🤝 #THFC



Talks ongoing on personal terms. Details still to be sorted. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

Sarr, a box-to-box midfielder, went on to make 25 appearances and scored four goals last season.

He has also drawn comparisons by experts to the French international midfielder, Paul Pogba, who is expected to have a great season at Manchester United.