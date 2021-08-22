Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights performances from two Manchester United players

Mason Greenwood’s second-half strike saw Manchester United come away with a point in their 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Greenwood’s second goal in as many games helped United extend their unbeaten away run in the league to 27 games – equalling Arsenal’s record which was set in 2004.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Greenwood didn't have the best of days but still managed to get on the scoresheet and that Paul Pogba is 'really determined'.

Pogba also registered his fifth assist in two games, which is already halfway towards his best tally in the league.

Solskjaer acknowledges Pogba's training efforts

"He's been very good. Paul has come in bright, with his own personality and has worked hard over the summer, he's lean and he is enjoying himself.

"I think we've seen that Paul wants to contribute.

"Of course, you don't see him in the dressing room or in training but he's really determined, he shows his winning mentality and I'm really pleased with him," he added.

Solskjaer also shared his thoughts on the goalscorer's performance.

"Mason [Greenwood] scores a good goal, a very good goal.

"He didn't have one of his best days but he still contributes."

Greenwood admits it is two points dropped

In a post-match interview, Greenwood discussed his thoughts on the outcome of the game.

"In my eyes, we dropped two points.

"When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end," he said.