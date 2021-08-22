Southampton 1-1 Manchester United: Five things we learnt

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United only managed a point away at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday evening as Che Adams' goal was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood in the second half. The Red Devils could only register a point on the road as they travel to Molineux next Sunday in the league.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho need to start rather than sitting on the bench

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't go to the fellow new signings in the Starting XI, although Jadon Sancho did come on to make an impact off the bench. Maybe too little too late for the winger as Solskjaer's tactics didn't pay off in this specific contest. Raphael Varane may be too early from starting in the team, but his impact could have been paramount in the defensive frailties seen at the back in this game. He could also have partnered Harry Maguire for the very first time. Sancho is suited on a formation which allows United to press on the counter attack which didn't work in tangent in this particular football game.

Anthony Martial and Fred are not the solution to United's future

Although Anthony Martial and Fred are important players they haven't been potent enough to warrant regular starting positions together.

With the transfer window still open Solskjaer may look to recruit a midfielder before the deadline based on what he say today from the touchline. Although Martial is young he is often criticised on his decision making often selfishlessly trying an effort from range.

His pace is frightening but United fans will be quick to agree he is frustrating to watch. Often when substituted his body language is negative. Fred on the other hand is ageing with his distribution his strong point in a United shirt.

The Red Devils must go to 4-3-3 from 4-2-3-1 if they are to get the best from the team

United have had success from an attacking style of football over the years but at the moment that isn't shaping up as planned.

In their current formation the lone striker up front is often given too much to do with service surrounding the midfielders. If the Red Devils change up formations the wingers will be inaugural in the build up and could be used in a better system suited to their strengths.

With more strikers up top the chances of heavily relying on for example a Mason Greenwood are relaxed. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff have work to do in getting this right before it is too late with harder tests to come.

Mason Greenwood still remains United's hottest young talent remaining consistent

Mason Greenwood is still the best youngster United have in their team. His goal proved he is going to be a fantastic player in a couple of seasons and could potentially have the best season of his career, getting off to the perfect start so far.

Having learnt his trade alongside the likes of highly influential players such as Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani his left foot continues to be strong in one to one situations, but most importantly his awareness has gone strength to strength.

At just 19 years old the striker has come through United's academy and has become a very popular figure for United fans. His consistency has shown his talents are not to go unnoticed.

David De Gea is still struggling to keep regular clean sheets and is slowly losing touch

David De Gea has for sure passed his best period as a goalkeeper at United but the keeper is still heavily relied on to protect the backline.

In this particular game Che Adams broke the backline and sent De Gea wondering where his next clean sheet will come from having being beaten at his near post following a deflection in the build up.

With Tom Heaton coming in from Aston Villa following his successful spell and Dean Henderson breathing down his neck the pressure is on for the so called number one with others looking to take his place in his slip ups in a bid to impress Solskjaer. With the midfield positions in debate the goalkeeping department is also one on the lips of many.

Embed from Getty Images